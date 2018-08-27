Good news for Apple users – Get free 200GB iCloud storage: Check how to avail

Apple is offering free iCloud storage to users

Apple has been encouraging the customers to adopt cloud storage since May this year when it began free one-month trials. The Cupertino-headquartered company is once again at it by offering free 200GB iCloud storage to new users in the US. A Reddit thread, obtained by 9to5Mac, reveals that Apple is giving the introductory offer to new customers on four major carriers in the US.

The iCloud offer is only available to the new users, so if you have redeemed even the trial version of iCloud storage, you wouldn’t be eligible for this offer. In the US, customers can sign up for iCloud to get 200GB instantly free for two months. After the free two-month window expires, the customer will be charged $2.99 (roughly Rs 200) per month. Apple says the billing will begin automatically and users should contact Apple within 14 days from the billing date if they want a refund. The carriers that will be eligible for the offer are T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon.

Apple offers 5GB of iCloud storage free to all the users, but to make Apple device owners sign up for its services, the company began offering free trials of its new storage tiers – 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB. After the trial ends, the users are required to pay Rs 75, Rs 219, and Rs 749, respectively in India. These plans renew automatically every month, so the users need to cancel the subscription to stop Apple from charging you for iCloud.

The new iCloud offer seems a good approach ahead of the launch of 2018 iPhones to give customers another reason to make the purchase. This iCloud 200GB offer is not available to Apple device owners in other countries. Apple has not officially confirmed any such plans, but it may make an announcement in coming days.