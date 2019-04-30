Good news for Android users! You can download updates from Google Play Store soon

Updated: April 30, 2019 8:32:20 PM

Tech giant Google is set to change the way Android updates are delivered on smartphones. According to a recent report from 9To5Google, the upcoming Android Q- the newest version of Android can deliver system updates via the Google Play Store.

However, there is no such official announcement by Google till now but it is being expected that the tech giant is currently testing this method of distributing Android updates on a small scale.

Not much is known about Android Q so far but Google is likely to publish all sorts of details about updated Android version in the Google I/O 2019 in May 2019. Presently, Android Q is undergoing beta test. If you are interested in trying it, you’ll have to  register for the beta program.

This is to make sure that the beta version of Android Q is only accessible to Pixel devices for now. If anyone is trying to use the beta version of Android Q on non-pixel devices, then they have to wait for the Developer Preview. The Developer Preview is slated to release after the Google I/O.

With Android Q, Google is likely to come up with a range of privacy features. It is working to give a whole new dimension to app permissions through which users can understand what exactly various apps have access to.

For example, apps which ask for location will now ask for your permission whether you want to give location access all the time or not, a Google blog post said.

The new Operating System will also give users more control over apps and shared files. One will be able to control permission to apps’ access to photos, videos and audio files stored in the phone, the blog post further said.

