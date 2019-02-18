Good Governance: Modi Govt to use Artificial Intelligence, update laws to protect citizen’s privacy

Government will leverage latest tools and sophisticated technologies for improving the quality of governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will leverage latest tools and insights drawn from Artificial Intelligence to improve the quality of governance for more than 1.34 billion Indian citizens. The government will also update the legal and regulatory framework to better protect the privacy and ownership of citizen’s data, said commerce minister Suresh Prabhu.

Addressing a conference on AI in New Delhi on Monday, Suresh Prabhu said that India was transporting more data than the cumulative data transported by both US and China. Without naming any company, the minister said the top six companies were using this massive amount of data for value addition and monetisation.

“AI is the technology of today and the one who masters it will rule the world,” said Suresh Prabhu, adding that every country is developing an AI strategy and India too is working on developing a strategy for the use of AI for the common good.

“Government will use Artificial Intelligence for good governance and proper regulations and corrective action will be taken to protect citizen’s privacy and ownership of data,” said Suresh Prabhu adding that the country was strengthening it’s legal framework to deal with the challenges of a digital world.

Under the Digital India scheme, both the centre and states have been trying to provide maximum number of services through online platforms to reduce corruption and hassles in delivery of government services to public. And most of the services and departments have also shifted to social media for disseminating information about government schemes and grievance redressal.

But massive use of online platforms and social media tools have also given rise to the concerns of privacy and ownership of user data, particularly in the run up to general elections as the information gathered by social media platforms can be used in influencing the elections in the world’s largest democracy. It was clearly demonstrated when a lobbying firm Cambridge Analytica was accused of using Facebook users’ data for political propaganda in several countries.