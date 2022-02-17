Good cyber security hygiene matters: 6 quick tips for security teams to protect their enterprise data

According to Cyber Signals, a Microsoft Threat Intelligence Report, basic cybersecurity hygiene can go as far as protecting against 98% of attacks.

The Growing number of novel ransomware threats puts businesses at a greater risk. It can cause a lot of damage in the absence of crucial safeguards. Thus, security teams need to get an insight into the different modes of attacks that cybercriminals use and be ready to combat any resultant threats.

According to Cyber Signals, a Microsoft Threat Intelligence Report, basic cybersecurity hygiene can go as far as protecting against 98% of attacks. Here are six quick tips from Microsoft Security for security teams to protect their companies from cyber-attacks:

Accelerate safeguards through zero-trust practices: As ransomware thrives on default or compromised credentials, reduce risk by implementing zero-trust practices such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) and password-less upgrades on all user accounts and prioritising configurations and other privileged roles.

Monitor and act on anomalies: Though early logins, file movement, and other behaviours that introduce ransomware can seem nondescript, teams need to identify how to spot telltale anomalies in time to act on them swiftly.

Manage alerts and move fast on mitigation: Strengthen weak security configurations that allow the ransomware attack to succeed and manage security configurations such that alerts and detections are responded to properly.

Visualise and practice full restorations: Have a ransomware response plan and conduct recovery exercises to understand how full restorations will look.

Audit access privileges: Practise frequent audits of access privileges, using the principle of least-privilege granted to enable employees to get jobs done.

Verify the authenticity of users and activities: Thoroughly review all tenant administrator users or accounts tied to delegated administrative privileges to verify their authenticity and disable or remove any unused delegated administrative privileges.