Gone too soon? Twitter pulls the plug on Fleets less than a year after launch

Twitter also concluded its Fleets ads test last month as per plan

Twitter Fleets: Not even a year after introducing it, Twitter is pulling the plug on Fleets. Fleets had been Twitter’s version of Instagram’s Stories, and had been launched by the microblogging site in November last year as a way for people to share their opinions for a shorter period of time, in hopes of making it a lower pressure space so that people who were usually afraid of sharing tweets over the reactions their posts might get would have a less temporary way of posting. However, now, the company has said in a statement that it did not witness as much of an increase in the number of new people joining Fleets as it had been hoping for. Consequently, from August 3 this year, Fleets would no longer be available on the platform.

Also read | Twitter debunks myths about why your account is not getting verified

The company, however, added that it would use its learning from Fleets and focus on creating other ways in which people would be able to join the conversation. Sharing some of the things it learnt from its Fleets experiment, Twitter said that while it had created Fleets as a way to address the anxieties that stopped some people from posting tweets, it realised that Fleets were only being used by people who were already tweeting, and they were mainly doing it to amplify their tweets and hold direct conversations with people. Therefore, it said that it would be looking at alternative ways to address the issues that are holding people back from tweeting.

It also noticed that most Fleets that were posted included media, indicating that people had been enjoying sharing photos and videos in a quick manner. Hence, it would soon be testing updates to the tweet composer as well as the camera features so that some features from Fleets composer – like full-screen camera, GIF stickers and text-formatting options – could be incorporated into it.

Since Twitter found the top of the timeline to be a good highlighting space, this space would now be used to highlight ‘Spaces’. A user would see Spaces in that area if someone they follow is hosting or participating in a live audio conversation so that they can also tune into it if they so wish.

Twitter also concluded its Fleets ads test last month as per plan, and it marked one of its first experiments with full-screen ads in the vertical format. So the company would now be assessing how these ads perform on the platform.