Goldmedal Groove LED Light: Smart lighting for smart homes

The Groove is a compact and practical lighting option. The best part: it consumes less power and is environment-friendly too

From smartphone-controlled light bulbs to music-playing lamp fixtures, home lighting is going high-tech these days with new-age products that marry aesthetics with modern technology. If you want to revamp your home with a new lighting technology, you can check out the energy-saving Groove LED lights from Goldmedal Electricals. A leading home-grown fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company, Goldmedal is known for its wide range of innovative and highly efficient LED lights and fixtures. The Groove is a compact and practical lighting option for modern homes, offices and commercial spaces. It can be purchased at leading retail stores for a starting price of Rs 560. Our trial unit was the 12-watt round variant that retails for Rs 790.

Goldmedal’s Groove LED is a slim, rimless and compact surface mounting LED that is one of the most user-friendly LED models. Designed with an integrated driver, Goldmedal’s Groove LED light is an energy saving and eco-friendly option that is available in different watt variants. A detachable LED, Groove can be easily installed onto the polycarbonate housing by employing a push-to-fit technique. It offers features such as:

*Availability in 7-watt, 12-watt and 20-watt variants.

* Availability in light and Cool Daylight, Warm White, and Neutral White lumen options

* Anti-glare diffuser for bright, glare-free illumination

* Inbuilt driver ensures proper power flow and heat dissipation.

The Groove LED light produces high brightness, it can easily illuminate a decent-sized room or light up a specific area. It is sleek and compact and can easily be installed, the best part: it consumes less power and is environment friendly too.

Estimated street price: Rs 790