Going strong: STPI to add 12 more centres on emerging tech

Omkar Rai, director-general, STPI

In an effort to nurture the startup ecosystem and help Indian startups create world class software products, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has embarked on a journey to set up domain-centric Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in various emerging technology areas such as AI and computer vision, IoT, fintech, blockchain, augmented & virtual reality, gaming & animation, etc., through a collaborative model. STPI has in the past launched 13 CoEs at Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Mohali, Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal and Lucknow.

Commemorating its 30th foundation day last week, STPI director-general Omkar Rai said that 12 CoEs have been recently approved and will be launched soon. These include AIC STPINEXT, a CoE in healthtech, Big Data & AI at Bengaluru, an IoT in agriculture CoE at Akola, a CoE in efficiency augmentation at Bengaluru, FinTech CoE at Gandhinagar, SmartAgri IoT CoE at Patna, a CoE in emerging technology at Bhubaneswar and CoE in Industry 4.0 Technology at Visakhapatnam and one CoE each in Gangtok (IT applications in healthlcare & agritech), Itanagar (GIS applications including drone technology), Kohima (IT applications in graphic design), Aizawl (gaming), Agartala (data analytics).

“Reimagination, recreation, restoring, and repositioning are in the DNA of STPI. All these have contributed to setting up 13 CoEs in various emerging technologies and subsequently planning for the launch of next 12 CoEs in a time-bound manner. These CoEs will play a pivotal role in revving up R&D, innovation, IP creation, and product development, making India a product nation in times to come,” said Rai.

Working under the ministry of electronics & IT, STPI started with three centres. It now has 60 centres with 52 centres in tier II/III cites. “From Rs 17 crore IT/ITES exports in 1992-92, our software exports have grown to Rs 5.08 lakh crore during 2020-21 despite the pandemic,” says Rai.