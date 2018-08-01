Going online: Tamil Nadu making babus’ records digital

Come October 2018, around nine lakh state government servants in Tamil Nadu will be able to check the contents of their service records, on their mobile phones. The sarkari babus will start getting text messages when details about their pay, promotion, transfer, leave and other service details are updated, all in real-time.

Close on the heels of releasing an e-governance policy some months ago, the Tamil Nadu government is on the verge of commissioning a flagship project to digitalise the service registers of government servants in the state. Wipro has been roped in as the system integrator.

The employee’s pay details, promotion, transfer, leave and other service details will get updated on real time basis and the same will be communicated to the concerned employees, by text messages. The service history of a government servant, right from entry into government service till the retirement, is being digitised under a scheme, christened Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS), at a cost of Rs 289 crore.

Tenkasi S Jawahar, principal secretary and commissioner of treasuries and accounts, Chennai, said that the existing automated treasury bill passing system (ATBPS), web payroll and e-pension software will be integrated into the proposed scheme. “For implementation of this project, Wipro has been selected as system integrator (SI). At present, the development of the software and infrastructures required in the project locations are being made ready,” he said.

The digitalisation of service history of government staff also coincides with Tamil Nadu’s move to rationalise its entire workforce. The state government has constituted a staff rationalisation committee, headed by S Audiseshiah, former principal secretary, to evaluate the staff structure in various departments to identify non-essential posts. The panel will also have to identify the categories of posts which can be outsourced or filled through contract appointment. The committee has begun to receive suggestions from various stakeholders, including the public.

On implementation of the IFHRMS, about 29,000 drawing and disbursing officers will be able to submit bills to the treasury online. This system will provide real time data on revenue and expenditure. The public will also benefit with hassle-free and instantaneous services.

According to Jawahar, this system will pave way for smooth maintenance of service register of all government employees on real-time basis by which the employee’s pay bill, promotion, transfer and leave are managed online. IFHRMS will have security features like biometric authentication and digital signature, among others. The new system is expected to be rolled out by October 2018 and will enable government to know the real-time fund position which will strengthen the finance and human resource management.

A note from the pay and accounts office said the officials maintaining the service registers (SR) can be freed physically from the SR maintenance work and involved in other productive duties. The time spent in transmitting the SR from one location to another can be saved. Besides, there won’t be any dislocation of any SRs.

Since the SRs are updated in the system regularly, immediate action can be taken and pensionary benefits can be paid without any unnecessary delay and also reduce the possibility of fraud or misappropriation. The system based records can be utilised by the government for human resources related review and planning. Postings and transfer decisions can be taken by easily accessing the authenticated service particulars available in the system, it said.

According to the e-governance policy, by year 2023 the Tamil Nadu government is proposing to make all services accessible online from anywhere or nearby common service delivery outlets, mobile platforms, and other hand-held devices.

BY- Sajan Kumar