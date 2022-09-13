GOING GREEN: How sustainable tech is powering HP’s growth

Last year, HP Inc set an ambitious sustainable impact agenda to grow its business sustainably and equitably with its employees, customers and suppliers. It also led the American technology major to set comprehensive 2030 goals to combat climate change, advance human rights and accelerate digital equity. The scale of the work required by HP to become fully sustainable is huge. Herein, HP’s Amplify Impact programme is expected to play a key role.

Cut to present. HP has reported good progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals. Enthused by this, the Palo Alto, California-based firm has decided to expand its Amplify Impact programme that extends the company’s sustainable impact strategy and invites partners to drive meaningful change across the global IT industry. Notably, by partnering with the global channel ecosystem, HP has reported $3.5 bn in sales associated with sustainability in the last three years.

According to HP officials, carbon emissions, forests, and circularity all fall under the sustainability banner. James McCall, chief sustainability officer, HP Inc. provided data-points, including achieving net zero emissions by 2040 with the target of a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through the value chain by 2030. In 2021, HP’s carbon footprint was 9% less than in 2019, primarily due to energy efficiency improvements across its product range.

“We have committed that we will cut our emissions in half by 2030. Today we’re about a 9% reduction compared to in 2019. As we are selling more PCs, laptops and printers, we’re doing it with less emissions with a smaller footprint. We only have one planet. And so we want to make sure that as we grow, we grow responsibly,” he said.

HP is taking a wider approach towards reducing the carbon footprint, be it recycled plastic, third party certified recycled corrugated for packaging, reducing the amount of materials in the PC by weight, shipping and logistics and the emissions associated with that. The company strongly believes that sustainability plays a role in resiliency within the supply chain. “To date, 1,400 channel partners have been trained, educated, and empowered through HP Amplify Impact. Partners that pledge will tap into our extensive knowledge, training, and resources to assess and work to improve their own sustainability performance,” McCall informed.

With over 10,000 partners embracing HP’s new Amplify Impact programme, the sustainability part is also getting expanded. Several Amplify partners have signed up as catalysts for change makers within the programme. The company has a goal to get to 50% of its partners to sign up for the sustainability programme by 2025.

“HP acting alone can make a huge difference but HP acting with 1000s and 1000s of partners around the world can make an even bigger difference. We want to think global but we want to act locally with our partners,” he added.

STEADY PROGRESS

* HP won more than $3.5 bn in new sales during FY21 due to its commitment to sustainable impact

* In 2021, HP’s carbon footprint was 9% less than in 2019

* Among ambitious climate action targets, HP set to be net zero by 2030