MapmyIndia joins geospatial mapping race

The market for geospatial mapping is likely to heat up in India as not just Google, but homegrown player MapmyIndia also launched its 360-degree street view imagery feature along with 3D Metaverse maps, on Wednesday.

Speaking to FE, Rohan Verma, chief executive officer, MapmyIndia said that the company had already started 360-degree street view imagery capture and and released it in some parts just after National Geospatial Policy 2021 came out in February, and has now added the element of 3D immersive maps and 3D models for places.

“The objective of this feature is to help users explore anywhere in India like never before. You could be sitting in Delhi and see what a beach in Goa looks like or what the drive from Pune to Goa look like. Users can have a look at Mahatama Mandir Convention Centre where Vibrant Gujarat happens in 3D, and many such experiences,” Verma said. He added that MapmyIndia’s maps will not only provide street view service but also 3D Metaverse Maps. “The Mappls map coverage and technologies and user experience is more advanced, hyperlocal and of course fully indigenous compared to the foreign map apps. So you can not only see the panoramic view but also experience it in 3D like a movie. We also have coverage across hundreds of cities,” Verma said.

Google, on Wednesday, announced the launch of Street View in India, which is a 360-degree panoramic view feature on Google Maps. While refraining from commenting directly on Google’s Street View, Verma said that based on geospatial guidelines released by government of India in February 2021, there are multiple restrictions on foreign entities. “It is for the agencies to evaluate and discuss with the foreign players and their Indian collaborators the details of their launch and compliance with local laws, guidelines and sensitivities,” he said.

MapmyIndia’s user base extends directly and indirectly to different enterprises and consumers. “It is built into millions of vehicles and thousands of app developers including Apple or Amazon, PhonePe, Grofers (now Blinkit), Paytm and also government enterprises embed our maps, APIs and technologies. We have 2,000 enterprise customers for users, like some of the larger ones like HDFC Bank, Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra and then our consumer app.”

Registration into GSTN portal by traders and CoWin portal of the government of India which gives vaccine finder feature is also powered by MapmyIndia.