Godrej UV Case: Handy device for sanitising and keeping pathogens at bay

The UVC light technology is a scientific method that requires the right amount of exposure of the objects to the UV light rays.

These are pandemic times and personal health and safety is top priority for everyone. Towards this, Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) has debuted its UV Case and expanded its health security segment. Its portfolio addresses the issue of sanitising daily objects, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with several people.

The UV case comes in three sizes—15L, 30L and 54L —for home use to industrial use starting at Rs 8,999. I reckon the offering is apt for a diverse customer profile – hospitality, healthcare, leisure, retail, and homes. It uses the UV-C light disinfection technology that helps to create a multiple barrier approach to reduce transmission of viruses based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. Worldwide, UV-C sterilisation is the most established scientific method for dry killing more than 65 families of pathogens, viruses and bacteria, including Sars-CoV-1.

A little word of caution here. The UVC light technology is a scientific method that requires the right amount of exposure of the objects to the UV light rays. Thus, experts caution consumers to use only products which are certified by competent laboratories and authorities. Two such trusted certifications which is a mark of safety for UV based products are CSIR-Central Scientific Instrument Organisation (CSIR) and CE certifications.

CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area. The CE marking is also found on products sold outside the EEA that have been manufactured to EEA standards. The UV Case by Godrej carries both CSIR-Central Scientific Instrument Organisation (CSIR) and CE certifications.

The Godrej UV Case disinfects and decontaminates almost everything used by an individual daily—mobiles, masks, newspaper, clothes, accessories, books, bags and many other articles. It can also be helpful for the healthcare sector for sanitisation of PPEs kits.

According to Mehernosh Pithawalla, vice-president, Godrej Security Solutions, the UV case enables homeowners and commercial establishments to sanitise their daily-use items like watches, wallets, keys, mobiles, clothes, parcels, among others. “Stationery, medical equipment, and salon products can be disinfected in the case to protect and sanitise them before use. Shop owners can disinfect their items for sale before and after customers have had a touch and feel of the same,” he says.

The product is currently available across stores from GSS and on its website, shop.godrejsecure.com.

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999 onward