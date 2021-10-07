Godrej Spotlight PT Home Camera Range: Watch over your loved ones from afar

The Spotlight camera range uses proven and broad cloud infrastructure services and capabilities from Amazon Web Services to provide robust data security for customers.

The COVID-19 health crisis is somewhat easing in many cities, prompting people to get back to their normal routines, including going to their work places once or twice in a week. However, after months of staying at home the foremost concern for those stepping out of their homes is the the safety of their loved ones. A recent research, The Coccoon Effect by Godrej Security Solutions, says that 81% respondents worry about the health and wellbeing of their parents or children at home when they leave them alone. In short, the pandemic has made people realise the increased need for home surveillance not only to protect property but to watch over their loved ones from anywhere at anytime.

Godrej Security Solutions (a business unit of Godrej & Boyce) has designed and developed in India the Spotlight home camera range keeping the above mentioned concerns in mind. The Spotlight camera range uses proven and broad cloud infrastructure services and capabilities from Amazon Web Services to provide robust data security for customers.

Aesthetically designed, the Spotlight cameras are Wi-Fi enabled and powered by a mobile app, providing extra convenience and making them user-friendly. The app provides smooth streaming and reduces bandwidth consumption. The video captured by the camera is securely streamed via Amazon Kinesis Video Streams, to a customer’s registered mobile device. The feed captured by the cameras is securely stored using AES 256-bit encryption in the AWS (Asia Pacific) Mumbai Region to ensure the solution complies with local data privacy and localisation requirements. The camera series is VAPT (vulnerability and penetration attack tested) certified to ensure the data is safeguarded against real world cyber threats.

Spotlight Fixed, part of the Spotlight range of home camera products, allows you to choose a fixed viewing frame and has a flex-neck so customers can choose the required frame. Our review unit was the Spotlight PT (Pan-Tilt); basically, this allows you to move the camera round to cover a larger area with a tilt of upto 90 degrees and a pan of upto 355 degrees. The camera includes features such as a panoramic 110-degree view of your space, smart motion tracking, real time motion alerts, ultra-clear night vision, hi-fidelity mic support for two-way clear communication, and intuitive one-touch modes.

Set up in simple and straight forward. There are three easy steps to connect your mobile to the camera. One, download the Spotlight app from App Store or Play Store. Two, in the app tap “+” and sign and scan QR code from back of the camera. Three, follow onscreen instructions. Believe me, it’s a hassle-free DIY installation. Spotlight also offers video storage plans that ensures critical video is always available on the cloud. The cloud-based storage offers increased security against tampering, compared to SD cards, which are vulnerable to physical theft. The pan-tilt movement via the mobile app is also quicker due to fewer data hops.

If you want to keep an eye on what’s happening in your home when you’re not there, the Godrej Spotlight Pan-Tilt is a good option. It is an affordable home security camera that delivers vivid high resolution videos and is packed with features typically found on pricier models. Highly recommended.