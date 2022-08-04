Godrej Aer Smart Matic: Keep indoor air fresh and clean

With the arrival of the monsoon, it becomes important to keep the foul smells out. Fragrance plays a key role in uplifting one’s mood. Take my word, Godrej aer Smart Matic is a smart choice in this season. It is Bluetooth-enabled and can be controlled with a mobile app on a smartphone—through both Android and iOS.

This product can be controlled with just a few clicks and is enabled with Smart switch On/Off mechanism. The app comes with a ‘Smart Scheduler’ that enables adjusting spraying schedules by minutes, hours, days or even weeks. The app will notify users about a low refill for timely replacements as well as give battery life indication.

Godrej aer smart matic can be wall mounted or placed on the table. It is available in six fragrances like violet valley bloom, petal crush, fresh lush green and cool surf blue along with the premium fragrance line – Alive and Passion. Every kit contains a single unit of the device along with a refill, and a premium variant. Priced at Rs 799, every refill ensures 2,200 sprays and keeps the room fragrant 24×7. The smart matic refill is priced at Rs 275. Available at: http://www.godrejaer.com/collections/aer-matic.

Estimated street price: Rs 799, refill cost: Rs 275