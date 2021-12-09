God of War features, PC system requirements announced: Everything to know

Santa Monica Studio changed the gaming industry with the action-adventure title when it released in 2018.

Developers Santa Monica Studio has announced the PC system requirements for God of War. The system requirements include five settings, allowing the action RPG fans to play it without having to spend much to upgrade their PC. The Sony-owned studio has also released a trailer showing the new features for PC, including enhanced effects and graphics. God of War will launch for PCs on January 14.

According to Santa Monica Studio’s announcement, God of War can be played on a minimum 720p/ 30fps quality, with the highest being 4K/ 60fps. The PC version, which was launched in 2018 exclusively for PlayStation, will feature several visual enhancements and graphical optimisations.

Thinking about picking up God of War (2018) on PC next January? Check out our specs below! More info on the system requirements here ???? https://t.co/5LdOWT7KRv pic.twitter.com/4XHetYKw9w — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 8, 2021

According to Nvidia information, these enhancements include high-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion, and Screen Space Directional Occlusion effects, higher detail assets, and higher rendering resolutions.

God of War can also be played in HDR on G-SYNC and G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming monitors, displays that offer 21:9 aspect ratio, and TVs for an immersive experience, Nvidia said. As for input methods, the game supports the PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, apart from a wide range of other gamepads and keyboard mapping customisation.

Having been exclusive to consoles for years, God of War is finally coming to PCs, allowing an entirely new demographic of gamers to enjoy the exploits of the iconic, bald-headed demigod, Kratos.