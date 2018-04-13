Gmail users in for a treat! Here’s what’s new with popular email service

Gmail has gone through the treatment that involves incorporating the Material Design.

Google was earlier this week reported to be mulling a new design for Gmail that will arrive on the web interface. The details of the makeover being planned for Gmail were not rife. However, we may now have what the new Gmail web version is going to look like. A set of screenshots have now surfaced online that offer the preview of the new design for Gmail web interface. Gmail has gone through the treatment that involves incorporating the Material Design, as well as a cleaner and shipshape look. Besides, there are new features such as Smart Reply, Snooze Notifications.

The screenshots claimed to have been obtained by Android Authority show the new Gmail web interface that is heavily inspired by the Material Design. The Compose button has been revamped along with other changes made to the left-hand side email folder options. Taking the cue from the Inbox app, the new web interface of Gmail is more intuitive and comes with Smart Reply and the ability to snooze notifications, as we said. There is a sidebar comprising of the plugins offering access to various Google services such as Calendar and Keep.

(Source: Android Authority)

The major revamp is coming to Gmail Tasks that has perhaps not been updated since time immemorial. There is a new widget showing the To-Do list in the same Gmail window. The new plugins are designed especially for the Chromebooks so that every tool is just a click away. There will be three layouts for the new Gmail web interface – Default view, Comfortable view, and Compact view. This is similar to the one presently available, however, with a little bump.

Google has not said anything about the timeline when the new Gmail look will be rolled out. However, the report says Google will soon make the beta version available to select users before a wider rollout. It is also speculated that Google may announce the Gmail’s updated design at I/O Developers’ Conference in May this year.