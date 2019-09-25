Gmail starts getting dark theme on Android, iOS: How to enable

Initially, the Gmail dark theme will be available to devices running Android 10 and iOS 11 or higher.

Google has finally started releasing the dark theme for the Gmail app on both Android and iOS platforms. In a G Suite blog post, Google said the dark mode will roll out to users in phases over the duration of next two weeks or longer, which means that some users will get dark mode before others. The “extended rollout” began on September 24.

Initially, the Gmail dark theme will be available to devices running Android 10 and iOS 11 or higher. This means the smartphones running an Android version below Android 10 may have to wait for a little longer.

Adding that the dark theme will automatically be compatible with the system settings on both Android 10 and iOS 13, Google said that the users will also be able to enable the Dark theme in their Gmail app settings.

(Image source: G Suite blog post)

To enable dark theme in Gmail on Android 10, head to display settings and then set your device to Dark theme. Alternatively, one can go to Gmail Settings and navigate to Theme and choose “Dark”. If you own a Pixel and have enabled the Battery Saver, Gmail will automatically switch to Dark theme.

In order to enable Dark theme in Gmail for iOS 11 or 12, visit Settings and select Dark Theme. To the same in iOS 13, the user can set their handset to dark theme by visiting iOS Settings, which will automatically switch Gmail to the dark mode. Alternatively, the user can go to Gmail Settings, choose “Theme” and then “Dark”.

READ ALSO | Critical bug in iOS 13, iPadOS gives unauthorised access to third-party keyboards, fix to be issued soon

Since the rollout of the dark theme is underway, it may take a while. However, it is worth noting that all G Suite editions already have dark theme for the Gmail app

Many tech giants have rolled out or are working on the dark mode. Microsoft, too, rolled out the dark mode to Office on web and Outlook on mobile after announcing it a year ago and has reportedly hinted that it will release the feature for its other platforms as well. Both iPadOS and the iOS 13 also feature Dark Mode. However, the much-anticipated Dark Mode has not been spotted on WhatsApp so far despite reports floating for months now that the instant messaging app was working on the same.