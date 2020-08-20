Gmail, other Google services are down globally; company investigating the issue

Some users have also mentioned having issues when adding attachments to their emails.

Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and other popular services offered by Google are facing some serious glitches around the world including in India. Users on social media are reporting their inability to send emails and uploading files with all features available. Additionally, users are also facing compatibility issues while using Docs and Google Meet, apps that are widely used by users for official purposes. Google is looking into the issue(s) and is yet to divulge any details about the outage of these services.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1.30 pm detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google said in its response.

Some users have also mentioned having issues when adding attachments to their emails. The issue in Google’s services led to #Gmail is trending on Twitter in some parts of the world.

In addition to Gmail, as per the G Suite Status Dashboard, Google services including Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Meet are down globally. Since morning several users uploading files to Google Drive, writing content to Google Docs or making video calls using Google Meet report problems.

Google has been making active efforts to ramp up its services for users across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rise in the number of people doing work from home. It is yet to be seen what caused the new issue. We will update this piece as and when we will have more information.