Gmail ‘Nudge’ will remind you to reply to unnoticed emails; how to get it

Google recently began rolling out the new and revamped Gmail for all the users globally to try out the new look for the first time in over 14 years. In addition to the new Material theme, Gmail has some nifty features now that make it even smarter, should you pit it against other email service clients. While some of the features such as Offline Mode began rolling out initially, some other features are now being released to users incrementally. The ‘Nudge’ feature, which is one of the anticipated ones, is now rolling out to the Gmail users.

The Gmail Nudge feature essentially comes in handy when the inbox is inundated with several emails and users inevitably miss some of them. However, Gmail will now ‘nudge’ them to take an action on those unattended mails. “It (Gmail) will now “nudge” users to reply to emails they may have missed and to follow up on emails for which they haven’t received a response,” said Google in a blog post.

The nudge feature will suggest the user if they have missed an email to reply by showing a blurb saying ‘Received 3 days ago. Reply?’ in yellow colour so that it catches the user’s attention immediately. This can come handy when an important email slips through the cracks. Google says that it uses Artificial Intelligence to identify important emails that demand attention but went unnoticed.

The Gmail nudge feature is turned on by default for all the users who have migrated to the new Gmail. The users who are still on the old Gmail won’t see this feature.