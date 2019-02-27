Coming soon: Gmail, Hangout users to get AI-powered grammar suggestions

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 4:03 PM

Seeing that the model is powered by AI, the tool would also have the ability to learn and improve with time.

Google, Sunder Pichai, android, android update, android passwords, android new update, android studio, android device manager, android windows 7, android 1, android pie, android developer, android tutorial, android one, android latest version gmail login, google account, gmail account, gmail sign up, gmail password reset, gmail password change required, google technology

Last year, Sunder Pichai-led Google announced a grammar checker for Docs and other G Suite apps powered by Artificial Intelligence, however, it was only made available to select business users and the only way to activate was through a company administrator and was also disabled by default.

This year, the search engine giant has revealed that the AI-powered feature is launching to all customers who use G Suite Basic, Business, or Enterprise which, at present, cost $5, $10, or $25 every month respectively.

G Suite comprises Gmail, Hangouts, Calendar, and Google+ for communication.

From Wednesday onwards, users will be able to see contextual grammar suggestions in their documents which is similar to how Google’s spell check already works, however, it will be underlined with a blue line.

READ ALSO | WhatsApp turns 10! A timeline of its journey to world’s most popular chat app

The new AI technology is capable of catching errors that range from commonly mistaken usage of “affect” and “effect”, to more complex usage of correct preposition and even tense of verbs.

To do this, Google developed a model by using machine translation and then probed the AI-created rules with linguists to ensure that it was accurate in its grammar suggestions.

Considering that the model is powered by AI, it also means that the tool would also have the ability to learn and improve with time.

While the tool, at present, is exclusively available to G Suite customers, it is likely to expand its reach later on, however, it is yet to be seen how the tool plays out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Coming soon: Gmail, Hangout users to get AI-powered grammar suggestions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition