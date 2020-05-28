  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gmail gets new quick settings feature; lets you personalise inbox easily

Published: May 28, 2020 4:02:13 PM

Google has brought one of the most awaited features for Gmail that will make adjusting the settings and personalising inbox quite easier.

It is to note that with the introduction of this update, the company has tried to add an easier way to access settings.

Google has brought one of the most awaited features for Gmail that will make adjusting the settings and personalising inbox quite easier. The new feature simply allows the user to adjust the inbox looks without even leaving the page. Once it is introduced, it will automatically be activated in the user’s account, the company has announced in a blog post. The company claimed that the set-up can be customised as per the needs of work. The moment a user clicks on the Settings button, different interfaces, display options and inbox types will appear and upon selecting an option, an update to the inbox will be made immediately.

According to the company, other setting options will still be available by selecting the “See all settings” option present on the top of the new quick settings menu. Within the plethora of changes offered, a user can customise the density of information and text that is displayed. Apart from this, with the selection of different inbox types, a user can prioritise and organise mails as per convenience. Furthermore, the addition of reading panes can help to see email contents quickly.

“We are making these options easier to find, and let the user explore them in real time. Therefore, the user’s actual inbox will update immediately and show the exact function of that setting. We hope the new settings make it easier for the user to set up Gmail the way that works best,” the company said in a statement.

It is to note that with the introduction of this update, the company has tried to add an easier way to access settings. The features are already a part of the Gmail settings menu which earlier were a bit cumbersome to access. The settings have not been changed, just an easier way to access has been introduced, the company highlighted. For now, the rollout of this new feature has begun for personal Gmail accounts along with G Suite users working in a corporations on Google’s rapid-release track.

