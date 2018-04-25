Gmail gets new look, find out new features of Google e-mail service which are now ‘Live’

Gmail.

Google’s email service, Gmail has got a major overhaul. The new features are email snoozing, nudging, and confidential mode making their debut alongside a substantial visual redesign for Gmail on the web. Gmail has 1.4 billion active users globally. Jacob Bank, lead product manager for Gmail, in an interview with The Verge, said: Google’s redesign was done with an eye on “making people safer and more productive.”

Here are the new changes and their functions:-

Confidential mode: This new feature will now allow the sender to set an expiry date for sensitive emails or cancel it entirely. Google will not send the confidential content directly. The sender will only send a link to the content, which stays in the sender’s mailbox and can be accessed by the recipient either through their Gmail account or if they are using another email service, https. In both the cases, the sender is in-charge of how much time they would like to give to the recipient.

Integrated rights management: This feature is more business-centric which will now be accessible to everyone now. The feature will now allow users to block the copying, forwarding, downloading, or printing of selective e-mails. This helps reduce the risk of confidential information being accidentally shared with the wrong people. The confidential mode will begin to roll out to consumer Gmail users and a limited number of G Suite customers in the coming weeks (broader rollout following).

Two-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication on a per-message basis is also being added in under the umbrella of confidential mode. You can request that the recipient authenticates with a passcode received via text message before they’re able to open a confidential email.

Email Snoozing: The feature works well with the new hover menu that consists of the most common interactions with an email – delete, archive, mark as read, or snooze for later – as the user places the cursor on each message in his/her inbox.