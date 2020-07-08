‘Global Bharat’: SAP’s new tech initiative to make MSMEs globally competitive

MSMEs will be provided accessibility to 240 courses on digital financial, soft skills, productivity technologies that will digitally skill the workforce and help adapt to the new working environments.

The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt majorly by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) across the country. “Being a potential contributor to India’s GDP (29%) and providing employment to over 111 million people, it is imperative to strengthen the sector for the revival of the country’s economy,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, president and managing director, SAP Indian subcontinent. The enterprise software maker’s ‘Global Bharat’ programme is designed to enable MSMEs to augment business operations and re-access critical processes that overcome inefficiencies and make them globally competitive by equipping them with digital technologies. In association with Nasscom Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Pratham InfoTech Foundation, the programme compliments the government’s vision to empower MSME sector by providing them access to global marketplace, digital skilling for the workforce and transforming business processes. Global Bharat will enable Indian MSMEs to become future-ready while driving greater efficiencies by adopting these three initiatives:

Gaining access to global marketplace: MSMEs will have open access to SAP Ariba Discovery where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required with no fees through December 31, 2020. Ariba Network is the largest digital B2B marketplace where more than $3.3 trillion in global commerce flows annually.

Digitally skilling workforce: Business owners will have access to SAP India’s digital skilling initiative, Code Unnati. MSMEs will be provided accessibility to 240 courses on digital financial, soft skills, productivity technologies that will digitally skill the workforce and help adapt to the new working environments. The courses will be made available through a mobile application for people to access via their Android smartphone devices.

Digitally transform businesses: Global Bharat brings affordable and accessible enterprise technology for MSMEs. Through Bharat ERP initiative, they can adopt SAP’s ERP; Business One Starter Pack on the cloud. We understand from SAP’s partner ecosystem that this cloud offering will be available for `3,999 per user per month with accessibility for maximum of five users per MSME.