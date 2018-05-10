Gionee S11 Lite & F205: Selfies are in demand

Gionee is among the first Chinese handset makers to have entered the Indian market in 2013. (Gionee/Weibo)

Gionee is among the first Chinese handset makers to have entered the Indian market in 2013. However, somewhere down the line, it lost its growth momentum, though in recent months it is trying to stage a comeback. Two of its latest offerings in sub Rs 15,000 category—F205 and S11 Lite— with superlative cameras and full-view display, has brought it back in the reckoning.

S11 Lite (Rs 13,999)

Riding high on its Full View Display and dual camera features, Gionee S11 Lite is big on design, camera and experience. Its wide Full View Display makes dealing with the phone more interactive. With a screen to body ratio of 18:9, its display area is 82.2%; this not only give a good sense of grip, but also makes gaming, reading and viewing a good experience. Acing the selfie game, S11 Lite comes with 16 MP selfie camera, coupled with the popular Bokeh Selfie mode. Its dual rear camera, which is 13 MP + 2 MP, not only clicks an amazing picture, but also blurs the background. Backed by 3030mAh li-polymer battery, its 4 GB RAM can run multiple programs smoothly. It is powered by 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8937 octa-core processor.

F205 (Rs 8,999)

With a sleek and stylish body, F205 is all about its camera, design and experience. F205 boasts of three in-vogue camera features, Bokeh selfie, Group selfie and Backlight. The device is endowed with 5 MP selfie camera, the Bokeh selfie mode is coupled with Face beauty mode, with 100 Level Face Beauty and 7 Level Bokeh effect. These features allow for an artistic selfie, even in a cluttered background, blurring the clutter. F205 is backed by real-time processing technology to enlarge the image; it can accommodate more people in a selfie with the panoramic effect comparable to that of the wide-angle lens.

The screen is larger in F205, as compared to any other smartphone of the same body size. Its unibody is 7.95 mm thick and weighs 135.6gm. The device’s 2.5D Arc edge screen with Corning Gorilla Glass is scratch resistant and its 3D arc feels comfortable in hand. Its triple card slot can accommodate two Nano SIM card and 1 Micro SD card, which is expandable up to 256 GB. With its Private space 2.0, one can make contacts, messages, call records, photos, files, app and notes go invisible. The F205 is powered by Mediatek quad core processor, 1.3 GHz. It operates on Amigo 5.0 (Android 7.1) and is backed by a 2670 mAH battery.