Gigantic discount of up to Rs 23,500 on Apple iPhone X – This is how you can avail the offer

Apple iPhone X created waves when it was launched last year. The smartphone is still considered to be one of the most premium smartphones that you can get in the market. Apple iPhone X was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 89,000. However, you can buy the smartphone with huge discounts and offers that are offered by various e-commerce websites.

As of now, Paytm Mall is running an ‘iPhone super sale’. And under this sale, you will be able to fetch a maximum discount of Rs 23,500 on Apple iPhone X. Firstly, Paytm Mall is giving away a maximum cashback of Rs 9,000 on the purchase of iPhone X, 64GB storage variant. Secondly, if you wish to buy the smartphone for an even lower price, then you will need to exchange one of your old smartphones. If you exchange an old smartphone then the maximum exchange benefits you can get it a whopping Rs 12,000.

Not only this, PayTM Mall is offering 10% cashback if you use ICICI Credit Card. However, the maximum cashback you can fetch is Rs 2,500.

That means if you plan to buy the Apple iPhone, then you can get Rs 9,000 (Cashback offered by PayTM Mall) + Rs 12,000 (Exchange cashback benefits) + Rs 2,500 (ICICI Credit Card cashback benefits), a total of Rs 23,500 cashback.

In order to use the cashback offered by PayTM Mall, you will need to use the promo code ‘A9K’.

Apple iPhone X specifications:-

Apple iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone in the market. The Apple iPhone comes with a notch on the top of a 5.8-inch Super Retina Display which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Apple iPhone X gets its power from A11 Bionic with 64-bit architecture and embedded Neural Engine. Apple iPhone X has a dual real camera setup of two 12MP sensors, one has a wide-angle lens and other is a telephoto lens. On the front of the display, the iPhone has a 7MP sensor that has allows 3D sensing for Face Unlock, as well as offer HD quality selfies and videos for FaceTime.