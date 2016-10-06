Gift festive season: From Lenovo Z2 Plus to Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro 7

The Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone is the latest addition to Samsung’s highly successful Galaxy A series.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (R17,999)

Lenovo Z2 Plus is the latest flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful processor (Snapdragon 820) with up to 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 64 GB of storage. The device provides decent power, graphics, connectivity power and battery efficiency. Available on Amazon in black and white colours, Z2 Plus flaunts a dual 2.5D glass and fibreglass design for style and durability. It has an innovative U-Touch 2.0 button with seven inbuilt features to enable one handed usage. The device has a powerful 3500mAh battery to take you through an entire day. Z2 Plus is armed with six professional sensors for health tracking—it tracks steps, distance and calories and you don’t need a separate activity tracker. It is smart enough to distinguish between a run and a walk.

Huawei P9 (R39,999)

The P9, targeted at the premium end of the smartphone market, has been created in partnership with camera maker Leica. Needless to say, it is quite a snapper. The device has a judicious mix of high-end hardware and software, from optical lenses to sensors to image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture the highest-quality images. Its dual-lens camera sets new benchmarks in smartphone photography. The two rear cameras work in tandem to enable users to create images of superior detail, depth and colour. The device excels in low-light conditions, as the dual-camera design guarantees more light and detail capture. It has a 5.2-inch 1080p display and the new Kirin 955 2.5 GHz 64-bit ARM-based processor for good mobile performance.

Asus ZenFone 3 (R27,999)

If you are looking for a hand-friendly smartphone with good build quality, then the ZenFone 3 fits the bill. This is Asus’ latest device that packs a premium design and materials into an easy-to-afford package. It is a sturdy and powerful phone with a gorgeous 5.5-inch Full HD Super IPS+ display that delivers a nice visual experience. The device’s performance is pretty decent, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, PC-grade graphics, up to 4 GB RAM, among other specs. Camera-wise, the 16-megapixel rear lens with its four-axis optical image stabilisation does a good job with low-light shots. On the front, the 8-megapixel shooter is good for selfie addicts. In simple words, the ZenFone 3 is a photographer’s delight.

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (R60,000 onwards)

The world’s most popular smartphone maker unveils its newest devices, iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, in the country later this week. Available in black, silver, gold, rose gold and jet black, both versions of the iPhone 7 sail on Apple’s new A10 Fusion chipset which allows gaming at a console level. The 4.7-inch iPhone 7 comes with a 12 MP rear camera with a bigger f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. The 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus features Apple’s first dual camera array, which couples a wide-angle lens with a telephoto lens. You can get the iPhone 7 32 GB for R60,000; the 128 GB version at R70,000, and the 256 GB version at R80,000. For the bigger iPhone 7 Plus, you need to shell out R72,000 for the 32 GB variant; R82,000 for the 128 GB version, and R92,000 for the 256 GB variant.

Mi 5 (R19,999)

High-quality technology need not cost a fortune and Mi 5 justifies this statement to the hilt. It is a fast and light phone.The device is a sleek and beautiful work of art with a 3D glass body made from Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It has elegant curved edges that transition from glass to metal seamlessly with an almost bezel-less screen. Powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor,

Mi 5 comes equipped with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB flash memory and has several interesting specs built into it, like the 4-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) camera. Overall, a sturdy and beautiful phone with good performance. The best part: it has seen a price drop of R3,000 this festive season and is available for an affordable R19,999.

OnePlus 3 (R27,999)

The recently launched Soft Gold variant perfectly blends in with the celebratory fervour and is the perfect gift this festive season. The One Plus 3 is strikingly beautiful and incorporates visual artistry. Its burnished craftsmanship is one of its kind—subtle, sophisticated and suave. The Soft Gold variant has another thing going for it—it’s a head turner whenever you take it out of your pocket, anywhere you go. The OnePlus 3 features 6 GB RAM, 16 MP primary camera, 8 MP front camera, optic AMOLED capacitive touch-screen with Full HD resolution, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and supports 4G dual nano-SIM card and VoLTE. It utilises. Dash Charge technology, a faster, cooler and safer way to charge a smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (R32,490)

The Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone is the latest addition to Samsung’s highly successful Galaxy A series. The dual-SIM Galaxy A9 Pro has a stylish glass and metal body. Its 6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen is ideal for multimedia users. It comes with 4 GB RAM and a powerful Snapdragon 64 bit Octa-core processor; this ensures that the smartphone handles day-to-day tasks with ease for a fast and smooth multi-tasking experience. It sports a 16 MP rear and 8 MP front camera, both with an f1.9 aperture that allows users to capture bright and clear photos even in low-light conditions. It has a powerful and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, which ensures that the smartphone keeps up with the user’s spirited and fast paced lifestyle.