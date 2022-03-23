Getting better: Oracle Cloud gets more firepower

The new offerings would provide customers with truly flexible core infrastructure services

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is expanding with 11 new compute, networking, and storage services and capabilities that would enable customers to run their workloads faster and more securely at lower costs. The new offerings would provide customers with truly flexible core infrastructure services, automatically optimising resources to match application requirements and significantly reduce costs. Leading global firms including Vodafone, Samsung Securities, GoTo and Cox Automotive rely on OCI to run all types of workloads, from microservices to AI.

According to company officials, while global cloud adoption continues to expand rapidly, a variety of misconceptions are still holding companies back from realising the full benefits of the cloud. For instance, one commonly held belief is that customers have to re-write their applications for the cloud and deal with complex pricing models to reap the benefits of cloud computing. Additionally, many companies believe that a series of different technology choices have to be made as they scale their operations. With its new offerings, OCI will ensure that scaling is affordable and easy, without painstaking re-writes.

“We are experiencing tremendous growth for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in India. With this expansion, Oracle has elevated its OCI services to a new level of convergence with support for a wide variety of data types and workloads,” said Palanivel Saravanan, cloud engineering leader, Oracle India. “OCI is synonymous with speed, efficiency and low cost. With the new compute and networking capabilities and storage services, our customers can enjoy greater flexibility at lower costs.”

OCI Compute can be deployed on bare metal or virtual machines. OCI bare metal deployment delivers high performance to enterprise applications, giving customers maximum control and isolation. OCI Networking helps customers connect securely to OCI’s virtual cloud network (VCN) and dynamically create isolated, secure environments for their workloads. All necessary capabilities, including application firewalls, load balancing, and network peering have been streamlined to simplify provisioning and management. On the other hand, OCI Storage gives customers high-performance and low-cost cloud storage options through object, file, block, and archive storage. These new OCI services and capabilities are planned for 2022.