Get your iPhones, iPads ready! iOS 15, iPadOS 15 arrive on September 20; check eligibility, top features and other details

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15: The new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates will be rolled out for all eligible iPhones and iPads on September 20, Apple has announced. The operating system had been announced by the tech giant back in June during the WWDC 2021, following which, Cupertino proceeded with offering public betas. Both the updates come with a lot of new features like notification summary, Focus mode that would let users create a list of apps and notifications that can reach customers at different times of the day, a new look for its browser Safari and for the first time ever, the ability to invite Android and Windows users to calls on FaceTime.

While the entire aspect of notifications is being re-jigged with larger icons and contact pictures in case of calls and messages-related images, the ‘Notification Summary’ is probably the most exciting feature. This feature will collect all the notifications that are not time critical and deliver them to the user “at a more opportune time”, thus not pinging them to users as and when they come in. This is like the currently available ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature but with more control with the users under the Focus tab in the Settings. Using this, users will be able to categorise contacts as well as apps into groups like personal, sleep and work, and also be able to create different home screens based on what they require at different times. Users would then be able to trigger the mode when they need to or assign different times to different modes. When one mode is active with one focus group, contacts and apps not belonging to the mode would not be able to pass through.

FaceTime will get a Zoom-like feature which will allow iPhone, iPad and Mac users to create links for FaceTime calls that will be shareable with anyone through text or apps like WhatsApp. With this, Android and Windows users will then be able to join these calls using the web browsers.

Features of app library and resizable widgets would be carried on from iOS 14 into the new iOS.

However, some iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features would arrive later in time, like SharePlay, using which video and audio can be shared live over FaceTime calls.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 eligible devices:

iOS 15: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 15: iPad Mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models