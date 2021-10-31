Get the best photographs this Diwali with the OnePlus 9 Pro

You can also shoot in JPG format or if you really want to edit the images, then shoot in RAW format and edit them in detail later.

Earlier this year, OnePlus added a new dimension to phone photography when it launched the OnePlus 9 Pro. Yes, the phone was a flagship in every sense of the word. It had a beautiful design, was incredibly slim, had a brilliant fluid AMOLED quad HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, was powered by the most powerful chip around, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with lots of RAM and storage, and of course, came with the legendary OnePlus Warp Charge that allowed you to charge it over a wired connection in less than half an hour and even a wireless one in less than forty five minutes.

But what made the OnePlus 9 Pro truly exceptional was its camera set-up, which was made in collaboration with one of the biggest names in photography, Hasselblad. The cameras themselves were exceptional – a 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS that was co-engineered with Sony, a 50 megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor in front for selfies. Together with Hasselblad’s expertise, these cameras delivered some of the most brilliant photography ever seen on a phone, with life-like colours, rich details and very unique perspectives.

These cameras, blessed with amazing specs and Hasselblad magic, could well make your DIwali magical. That is because unlike other phones that have the same set of filters and effects, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a number of features which totally changes the way in which you take pictures. Colours are represented perfectly thanks to the famous Natural Color Calibration from Hasselblad. Then there is the Hasselblad Pro mode based on Hasselblad’s image processing software to give it that iconic Hasselblad feel, and also brings Hasselblad-level sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time.

All of which results in the OnePlus 9 Pro retaining the simplicity of a point and shoot camera even while giving you the option to change settings and choose options as you would on a professional camera. If you find the night too dark, OnePlus’ Nightscape mode will let you capture all the lamps and lights in wonderful detail. The Nightscape Video 2.0 mode makes even videos shot in low light retain colour and detail. And of course, the presence of OIS ensures there is no blur or noise. And if you really want to be in pro mode, just go to the Hasselblad Pro increase the ISO, which will make things brighter. And well, if you think that the colours are not really what you like, head to the White Balance option and adjust it until they are just right.

In the middle of a lot of Diwali excitement with a lot of light around you and people running back and forth? You can use your OnePlus 9 Pro to capture capture super detailed snaps with no blur by increasing the shutter speed on the Hasselblad Pro Mode. Or if you wish to actually capture the hectic activity, you can actually slow down shutter speed and get those beautiful “blurred by action” shots with the subject surrounded by a flurry of action. A huge advantage here is the 8 megapixel telephoto lens which not only lets you capture your subject from a distance (you get 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom) but also keeps shake and blur to a minimum thanks to the excellent OIS in the system.

You can not only shoot your festive pics from a distance, but thanks to the presence of that amazing Sony IMX766 50 megapixel ultra wide sensor, you can also cover the stunning Diwali-light-studded landscape around you in amazing detail. And if you want a really different perspective, well, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also the only phone in the world to come with Hasselblad’s XPan mode, a special panoramic mode that was seen in Hasselblad’s XPan camera released in 1998. While the cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro deliver 12 megapixel images by default, the XPan mode generates beautiful panoramic snaps of over 20 megapixels of 7552 x 2798 pixels and 7872 x 2916 pixels resolution, giving you an almost “cinemascope” like , wide angle view – a view only a Hasselblad camera can serve up.

The Pro Mode excels in handling different lighting conditions as well. If you want to capture images in very bright light, just increase the Exposure Value (EV). And well, if the scene you are trying to capture is a little on the dark side, simply decrease the Exposure Value. You will be amazed at the results. You can even use focus creatively – switch from the Auto Focus mode to the Manual Focus mode and adjust the level of focus, just as you would by moving a lens on a proper camera. The best part is that doing all this is as simple as moving a ruler on the display. And well, there is also an automatic mode here, so you can let the camera decide what works best as well!

You can also shoot in JPG format or if you really want to edit the images, then shoot in RAW format and edit them in detail later. Of course, the excellent hardware on the OnePlus 9 Pro ensures that all this happens literally in a snap! There are no lags, no crashes, or pauses, allowing you to focus (pun intended) on capturing the scene.

The OnePlus 9 Pro not only allows you to capture what your eyes see, but thanks to its Hasselblad photography genes also lets you control your photography experience, and even add creative touches to it. All of which make it the perfect photography companion for you this Diwali.