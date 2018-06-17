Get iPhone X for just Rs 5599/month; other Apple phones for 0 down payment, big discount

Indiaistore is offering Apple iPhone X at an unbelievably low cost EMI. (Reuters)

Indiaistore is offering Apple iPhone X at an unbelievably low cost EMI. The store has launched iPhone X sale at a lucrative EMI offer of Rs 5,599 with zero down payment. The EMI can be paid within 18 months from the date of purchase. Indiaistore in partnership with most of the leading banks and non-banking financial corporations have introduced this 18-month scheme that is available from June 15, 2018 to September 30, 2018. iPhone X can be purchased with a credit card of the following banks –

American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Citi, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank and others. There is also a provision of buying the product with HDFC Bank Debit cards and Consumer Loans from Capital First, HDB Financial Services and HDFC Bank.

It is to be noted that the low EMI monthly scheme is available in the 18 month EMI tenure. The EMI will be decided on the base price of the MRP of the product. Indiaistore is also offering 5 per cent cashback on purchase of iPhone X with Axis Bank credit card, Citi Credit Cards, HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Standard Chartered Credit Cards. The cashback offer will only be applicable if the customer opts for the 18 month EMI tenure with the provision that the cashback will be returned back to the buyer within 120 days from the date of transaction.

Further, a customer can avail two EMI-based iPhone X purchase from the same debit or credit card. The offer is also available on the purchase of other Apple products, such as – iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7. Indiaistore is also offering a Rs 5,000 cashback on purchase of iPad with Citi Credit Cards only. The iPad purchase is available in both EMI and Non-EMI transactions. The iPad offer is valid till July 31, 2018.