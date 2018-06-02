Get Apple iPhone 6 at an unbeatable price; check where and how to get offer

Apple iPhone 6 is listed at Rs 29,990 on Tata Cliq’s official website and bares a discount of 22 per cent. (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 6 has been one of the most talked about smartphones ever since its launch. The Apple iPhone 6s was touted as one of the most advanced smartphones of its time with a fingerprint scanner and better cameras on a smartphone. At the time of launch, the Apple iPhone 6 16GB variant in India came at a price of Rs. 53,500. The 64GB and 128GB 4.7-inch iPhone 6 was priced at Rs. 62,500 and Rs. 71,500 respectively. However, with time, Apple came up with a 32 GB variant for the Indian demographic. And as of now, the Apple iPhone 6 is listed at Rs 29,990 on Tata Cliq’s official website and bares a discount of 22 per cent. Now the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 23,399. However, you can get the smartphone for an even lesser price.

From June 1 to June 4, Tata Cliq is running a sale under which the smartphone is listed at Rs 23,399. However, there are bank offers and benefits which bring down the price of the smartphone. On Tata Cliq’s official website, there is an offer running from SBI Bank Credit & Debit Cards under which it mentions that if you buy the smartphone then you will get 10 per cent instant discount. The maximum discount that can be attained is of Rs 2,000. This SBI Bank offer started on May 31 and will go up to June 4. With all the discounts in place, the Apple iPhone 6 can be bought for Rs 21,059.

Apple iPhone 6 specification

Apple iPhone 6 runs on iOS 10. The smartphone features a 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen display. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 6 packs a 1.84 GHz 64-bit A8 chip, coupled with 1GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the camera front, Apple iPhone 6 packs an 8 MP rear sensor and a 1.2 MP front-facing camera. The device has an 1810 mAh battery which is expected to give 14 hours talk time on 3G.