Get 2GB free data! BSNL Monsoon Offer validity extended – Check details of benefits here

BSNL is offering 2GB data extra on the subscribed plan

BSNL has extended its Monsoon Offer validity to provide the complimentary benefits to the customers for a longer period. The state-owned telecom company introduced the offer back in June after Jio came with its Monsoon Double Dhamaka Offer. The BSNL Monsoon Offer entitles the customers who have bought select plans with 2GB additional data per day on top of the allotted data. The extra data is being given to the regular prepaid and special recharge packs across all the eligible circles.

The BSNL recharge packs of the values – Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 444, Rs 448, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 999 – including Unlimited plans and STV plans. All the BSNL customers who have purchased these plans will get 2GB extra per day until September 15. The offer was launched in June for a period of 60 days. The data is added to the customer’s account on top of the benefits received under the subscribed plan. Besides data, there are unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day for the given validity.

BSNL currently offers 4G services in Kerala circle only, so the subscribers in rest of the circles will be limited to use 3G network. With the Monsoon Offer, BSNL customers can get as much as 6GB data per day at Rs 444 for a validity of 60 days while other STV plans offer 3GB data per day with the new offer. For the Unlimited plans, all of them now provide 3GB data per day for the respective validity periods. It should be noted that the additional data will expire as soon as the validity of the purchased pack ends.

Jio launched the Monsoon Double Dhamaka Offer in June to provide users 2GB data on top all the unlimited combo plans, irrespective of the validities. The BSNL Monsoon Offer came close on the heels of Jio’s offer. While Jio’s 2GB extra data offer ended in June, BSNL is still continuing to provide the customers with additional data to keep Reliance Jio at bay.