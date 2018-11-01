Geeky gifts: Ditch sweets and present these cool gadgets this Diwali

Tough, resilient and absolutely stunning—all these define the Ultimate Ears Boom 2. Essentially a Bluetooth waterproof speaker, it brings immersive 360-degree sound that ensure spontaneous adventures anywhere.

Asus Vivobook S510 (`59,990)

The Asus VivoBook Series is known for offering good value and performance, but the new VivoBook S Series pushes the boundaries to deliver levels of style and performance normally only found in higher-end laptops. The thin and lightweight VivoBook S is the latest and most stylish model in the VivoBook Series. It has a metallic Icicle Gold finish for a quality feel and features a NanoEdge display with a 7.8mm-slim bezel that provides a larger display area for more immersive viewing. A 15.6-inch laptop designed for those constantly on the go, it features a 17.9mm profile and weighs just 1.7kg. This stylish laptop is powered by up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB DDR4 memory and feature NVIDIA MX150 graphics.

Amazon Kindle

(`5,000-22,000)

Kindle is a one-of-a-kind product and specifically caters to extensive readers. A range of Kindles are offered exclusively by Amazon and the devices have undeniably been a huge part of Amazon’s success worldwide. Essentially, Kindle helps one store e-books from the vast library of Kindle e-books and read them at one’s leisure, with features like low-light reading, in-built dictionary, selecting and saving texts as notes and more. Kindles start from `5,000 and go all the way up to `22,000.

IFFALCON 32F2A (`13,999)

iFFALCON 32F2A is said to be the world’s first 32-inch, HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV with an AI assistant. It operates on Android 8 Oreo and comes equipped with several innovative features. This Android TV is designed for large-screen entertainment and ultra-high definition picture clarity and comes with top-of-the-line features such as IPQ engine, Micro Dimming, Dolby Surround Sound, Google Chromecast, and white LED HD backlight. The TV also comes with an in-built Google Assistant, the AI-powered virtual super-assistant from Google, allowing users to access entertainment, search for information, and control other connected devices across their home with just their voice.

JBL Flip 4 (`15,699)

JBL speakers are famous for their quality and if these have an additional feature like IPX7 certified, then it’s more bang for the buck. The Flip 4 speaker comes with Bluetooth version 4.2 and has a frequency response of 70Hz-20kHz. The device can be wirelessly connected to upto two smartphones or tablets and one can take turns playing stereo sound. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a 3000mAh Li-ion battery which can support upto 12 hours of playtime. Further, the device comes with a Voice Assistant integration, and one can easily access Siri or Google Assistant with a simple press of a

button. The speaker also comes with passive radiators, which gives some powerful bass.

Syska Smart Table Lamp (`3,699)

Syska’s Smart LED Table Lamp has an ergonomic, flexible design. It comes with feather-touch controls to switch it on/off, control its colour temperature, and its dimness (brightness) for a seamless experience. There are three stages of brightness which you can go for according to your requirement and mood. The brightness levels can be easily adjusted with the touch of a button to suit your lighting needs. You can effortlessly control the Syska Smart Table Lamp using voice commands to the Amazon Alexa. The lamp has a long lasting life (upto 30,000 hours), it consumes low energy and is ecofriendly and non-toxic.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 (`15,995)

Tough, resilient and absolutely stunning—all these define the Ultimate Ears Boom 2. Essentially a Bluetooth waterproof speaker, it brings immersive 360-degree sound that ensure spontaneous adventures anywhere. You can amplify the party by using the UE Boom app to wirelessly connect 150+ Boom, Boom 2 and Megaboom speakers. Boom 2 is available on Amazon.

Megaboom (`19,995)

Megaboom brings 20 hours of non-stop music and connectivity upto 100 feet. It is a massive 360-degree wireless Bluetooth speaker with intensely rich sound dominating every corner of the party. Its bold, beautiful and pretty light. Crafted from premium materials, Megaboom is gorgeous but tough. It is available on Amazon.

Realme 2Pro (`13,990)

Realme 2Pro is a beautiful, classy device and a top-notch Android phone. It comes in a stunning, ergonomic design and is designed for customers to like flaunt their latest gadgets. It carries a 6.3-inch Full Dewdrop screen, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor in the inside, along with 8GM RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone is built with a 3500mAh battery and the best part is that it is capable of digital signal processing, Wi-Fi searching, Bluetooth searching, etc., all in lower power consumption mode.

HP Ink Tank 415 (`14,812)

The HP Ink Tank 415 is the right pick if you are looking for a high-quality printer for your home. The key benefits of these printers are the usage of high quality ink, ability to connect to a range of mobile devices through Wi-Fi Direct and spill-free refill system. Easy to set up, the printer can print upto 8,000 colour pages with a set of three HP colour bottles and 6,000 pages with the HP black pigment ink bottle out of the box.