Garmin launches Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker: Check India price and specifications

Garmin has launched the Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker, a smart wearable with features such as heart rate and body battery energy monitors and stress tracker, in India.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 also boasts women’s health tracking, step and calories counts, intensity minutes tracking, and sleep and blood oxygen level tracking. The Vivosmart 5, which was launched in the United States in April, can run up to seven days on a single charge, Garmin said.

GARMIN VIVOSMART 5 INDIA PRICE, AVAILABILITY

Garmin has priced the Vivosmart 5 at Rs 14,990 and will be available in black and mint colour variants. The fitness tracker is available for purchase from Garmin’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and Synergizer, the authorised distributor.

GARMIN VIVOSMART 5 FEATURES AND SPECIFICATIONS

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker boasts a 0.73-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 88×154 pixels. The smaller variant has a circumference of 122-188mm, while the larger has a circumference of 148-228mm. The fitness tracker comes with multiple sensors, including a pulse oxygen saturation sensor, Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor, as well as an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

While Garmin has not offered any water-resistance (IP) rating, the company said users would not need to remove the band when going for a swim. The fitness tracker is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Health monitoring features include a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, advanced sleep monitor, stress tracker, and women’s health tracker. Other features of the fitness tracker include body battery energy monitoring, which will record body energy levels all day to find the best time for activity and rest.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 also comes with a Hydration Tracking feature that tracks the wearer’s daily fluid intake and sends out a reminder to stay hydrated. Users can also set an auto hydration goal that takes sweat into account. Another feature, respiration tracking, shows the wearer’s breathing.

The fitness tracker’s fitness age feature uses chronological age, the wearer’s resting heart rate, weekly vigorous activity, and body fat percentage to estimate if the body is younger or older than they are. The smart tracker also provides tips to lower their fitness age.

Users will also get a step counter, distance data, calories burnt, and support for gym exercises and sports. Connectivity features include Bluetooth Smart and ANT+.