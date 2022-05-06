Garmin launches Vivomove Sport smartwatch with analogue face, OLED display: Details

Garmin has launched a new hybrid smartwatch that resembles an analogue watch with the ticking hands and an OLED display.

The Vivomove Sport smartwatch offers wide-ranging health monitoring functions, including heart rate, stress, and blood oxygen monitor, sleep quality and hydration tracking, Garmin said. The smartwatch also supports over eight sports and, the company claimed, offers battery life of up to five days. The smartwatch can also be connected to an app that provides detailed data.

GARMIN VIVOMOVE SPORT PRICE

Garmin has priced the Vivomove Sport smartwatch in India at Rs 18,990. It is available in Ivory, Black, and Cool Mint colour options. A Cocoa colour option will be available in the future. The wearable is available on the Garmin Brand Store and various Nykaa platforms (Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa.com).

Garmin first launched the smartwatch in the US market at CES 2022.

GARMIN VIVOMOVE SPORT SPECIFICATIONS

The Garmin Vivomove Sport comes with a 40mm dial size and a silicon strap. It features an OLED display, protected by a chemically strengthened glass. The watch also has a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis. It comes with analogue hands like a traditional watch and a touchscreen display. Garmin said the pointer-style watch face could be switched to an interactive touchscreen by lightly tapping the screen.

Among the health-related features on the Vivomove Sport is heart rate monitoring. It can also track stress, calories, blood oxygen, sleep quality, and hydration levels. The wearable also comes with women’s health features such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking. It can also tell the wearer’s ‘fitness age’ by analysing data of maximum oxygen intake, exercise level, age, resting heart rate, and BMI or body fat.

Sports-related features include built-in apps for yoga, pilates, strength, treadmill, cardio, and cycling.

Garmin claimed that the Vivomove Sport smartwatch delivered up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to six days in Watch mode. The smartwatch also supports notifications for incoming calls, messages, and social media apps. It can be paired with iPhones and Android smartphones.