Garmin Vivofit 4: Your fitness buddy

Garmin India has introduced Vivofit 4, its newest activity tracker in the Indian market. The new, easy-to-use activity tracker comes in three chic colours—Black, White and Black Speckle and is available in two sizes—regular and large. Most important, it comes with a whooping battery life of over a year, thereby giving you the freedom to keep moving without taking a break to recharge the device. The Vivofit 4 retails for an affordable `4,999; let us take a look at some of its features.

Basically, this tracker with a colour display drives you to be a better version of yourself and find more ways to beat yesterday. It inspires you to move and encourages you towards a healthier lifestyle. The tracker has various features such as time, date, daylight saving, alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch. It tracks steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, monitors sleep as well as suggests personalised step goal for the day. Small/Medium fits wrists with a circumference of 122-188mm. Large fits wrists with a circumference of 148-215mm. However, heart rate monitoring is not available on this product.

The tracker automatically captures and classifies different activities such as walking, running, biking, swimming, and using an elliptical. The new Vivofit 4 also tracks the periods of inactivity, with a coloured move bar filling up to alert the user that they have been stationary for too long. You can periodically sync the device to Garmin Connect app, where you can save, plan and share your activities, get involved in social challenges and more. Garmin Move IQ feature automatically detects activity and classifies activity type on Garmin Connect.

Although there are several activity trackers in the market, what makes Vivofit 4 unique is that under typical use its battery can last up to a year, so you can forget about that charging cord. The tracker follows your progress 24×7 and can be safely worn even while showering or swimming.

Vivofit 4 is more than any ordinary activity tracker; it is your personal coach and fitness buddy. I am sure fitness enthusiasts will love this device for its long-lasting battery, water resistant design and wallet-friendly price. The device is exclusively available on Amazon.in.