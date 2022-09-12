Garmin marks 33 years in India with big discounts on Venu 2 Plus, Venu 2, 2S, other smartwatches

Garmin India, known for making some of the best fitness smartwatches, has announced heavy discounts on select products to celebrate its 33 years of existence in the market. Garmin’s birthday sale offers up to 15% discount on its select range of smartwatches and bike computers. The sale starts today i.e. September 12 and will go on till September 20.

The Garmin birthday sale offers includes discounts on Venu2Plus and Venu 2/2S smartwatches and Edge 530 Bundle and Edge 830 Bundle bike computers. To recall, Garmin launched the Venu2 Plus this year in India. The company is also giving no cost EMI offer for those who buy the devices from Helios Watch Store and Just in Time outlets, Amazon India, Synergizer and Bajaj Finserv.in. Tata Cliq and Flipkart are also selling the devices but without no cost EMI offer. Here is a detailed look at all the offers.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: This flagship smartwatch features a 1.3-inch colour AMOLED display, built-in GPS and integrated voice-calling function. It is also equipped with a voice assistance feature that allows the users to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and support Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby applications. The built-in Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox3, respiration and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics. It offers up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS + Music mode. The watch is available at a discount of Rs 5,500 bringing down the price from Rs 50,490 to Rs 44,990.

The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S: These smartwatches come with several health monitoring and fitness features like health snapshot feature, Body battery energy monitoring, Pulse OX Sensor, Stress tracking, Women’s health tracking, Hydration tracking, Respiration tracking, sleep score & advanced sleep monitoring, tracking wrist-based heart rate, mindful breathing and calculating fitness age. Both models offer more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports applications that include walking, running, cycling, golf, Pilates, yoga, pool swimming, and more. The watches also offer some new features such as HIIT, indoor climbing, bouldering, and hiking. The smartwatches are available at Rs 39,490 each against their original price of Rs 44,990.

Edge 530 Bundle: The Edge 530 bike computer which is easily one of the best bike computers offered by Garmin is available at Rs 36,990 which is Rs 4000 less than its original price of Rs 40,990. The device comes with features like group messaging , tracking, incident detection, which like an Apple watch automatically sends your location to emergency contacts if it detects an incident. It was the first model in its range to get an inbuilt WiFi connectivity.

Edge 830 Bundle: Garmin has cut down the price of this device by Rs 8500 during the offer. Those interested can get it at Rs 47,490. The bike computer comes preloaded with features including turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts that notify you of upcoming turns. Use the bright, responsive touchscreen to create new rides and courses right on the Edge device. Its original price is Rs 55,990.