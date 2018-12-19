Garmin launches GPS-enabled Instinct smartwatch with heart rate sensor in India

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 6:55 PM

Garmin Instinct is equipped with inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems

Garmin has launched its new smartwatch in India

Instinct is equipped with inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support – that helps track in challenging environments than GPS alone – and wrist-based heart rate monitor, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce Instinct as India’s first ‘lifestyle watch’ for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India.

The smartwatch is loaded with various multiple sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga.

“Built on US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who love to explore outdoor experiences,” Rizvi added.

The watch can be paired with phone and ‘Garmin Connect’ online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking and the “GroupTrack” feature.

The smartwatch is available at Garmin’s authorised stores, select Helios stores and online platforms.

