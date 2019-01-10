Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: A tough wearable, this watch is great for trekking or hiking

The best thing about Instinct is that it is a rugged, outdoor GPS watch designed for the adventurous lot—trekkers, sports people, bikers, just about anyone who is out there engaged in outdoor activity.

For a moment, imagine that the swanky smartwatch that you have purchased—or have been gifted—has been ravaged by a deep scratch on its display while you have been using it. Obviously, you’ll rue your fate and can only wish it was sturdy enough to withstand such wear and tear. With the Garmin Instinct on your wrist, you can be assured such mishaps can be a thing of the past. This is a strong and durable GPS-enabled smartwatch, which is extremely capable and tough and comes with a lot of interesting features—built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support and wrist-based heart rate monitor. It is available in three appealing colours – Flame Red, Graphite and Tundra—at Rs 26,990.

The best thing about Instinct is that it is a rugged, outdoor GPS watch designed for the adventurous lot—trekkers, sports people, bikers, just about anyone who is out there engaged in outdoor activity. It comes in a fibre-reinforced polymer case and is thermal, shock, and water resistant (US military standard 810G). The fibre-reinforced polymer case adds strength and durability, and the chemically-strengthened, scratch-resistant display is high-contrast enough to read in bright sunlight, so you can take it with you into the extremes you face every day.

Setting up the Instinct is easy and straightforward. Each time you turn on the device and acquire satellites, the device automatically detects your time zones and the current time of day. You can also manually sync the time with GPS when you change time zones, and to update for daylight saving time.

To use the connected features of the Instinct device, it must be paired directly through the Garmin Connect Mobile app, instead of from the Bluetooth settings on your phone. From the app store on your phone, install and open the Garmin Connect Mobile app. Bring your phone within 10m of your device and select Control on the device. The first time you turn on your device it is in pairing mode. Follow the instructions in the app to complete the pairing and setup process.

As mentioned earlier, the Instinct comes equipped with multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo). The device can help track users’ location in more challenging environments than with just GPS alone. With built-in wrist based heart rate monitor, users can also track daily activity, stress, sleep and other wellness data. Whether in camping, on a training run or going through day-to-day activities, Instinct keeps track of heart rate, steps taken, distance travelled, calories burned and more.

Hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking and skiing are just a few of the activities supported on the device. Through heart rate variability, the Instinct can track stress levels, allowing the user to be more aware of when physical or emotional sources may cause stress levels to rise.

The Instinct GPS watch is loaded with various multiple sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga. The watch can be paired with phone and Garmin Connect online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking and the GroupTrack feature.

In my experience, the Garmin Instinct gave a whooping two weeks battery life when I used it just as a smartwatch, 20 hours-plus when I had the GPS tracking turned on. Overall, I loved this Garmin device’s simple design and user interface; it’s well-equipped for day-long trekking or hiking, and all the sensors capture the data accurately. The best part: it’s a tough wearable.