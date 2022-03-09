Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series with ‘unlimited’ battery life launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Both the watches have solar powered editions and have ‘unlimited’ battery life owing to its self-charging capabilities along with 24X7 health monitoring

Garmin has launched its Instinct 2 series smartwatches in India. There are broadly two models, Garmin Instinct 2S and Garmin Instinct 2. While the former is offered with a 45mm dial, the latter comes for 40mm dial. Both the watches have solar powered editions and have ‘unlimited’ battery life owing to its self-charging capabilities. Along with 24X7 health monitoring Garmin is also offering a Tactical Edition of the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch.

Garmin Instinct 2, Garmin Instinct 2S prices in India

These are high-end smartwatches and the solar editions are even more expensive. Starting price of Garmin Instinct 2 watch is Rs 36,990 for the vanilla variant and Rs 41,490 for the Camo Edition. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Edition is priced at Rs 46,990, while the Solar Tactical Edition is priced at Rs 51,990. Instinct 2 smartwatch vanilla edition is offered in a sole Graphite colour option, whereas its Solar edition is offered in Mist Grey, Graphite and Tidal Blue colour options.

As for Garmin Instinct 2S, it is priced at Rs 33,930, while its Solar Edition is priced at Rs 43,990. The Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition is offered in Black and Coyote Tan colour while the Camo Edition comes in only Graphite Camo colour option. Garmin Instinct 2S is offered in Deep Orchid, Graphite, and Poppy colour options, while Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is offered in Mist Grey, Graphite and Neo Tropic colour option

The smartwatches will be available for customers to buy starting March 14 at Synergizer and offline Garmin stores along with Helios, Just In Time, and other offline retail partners.

Garmin Instinct 2, Garmin Instinct 2S specifications, features

The Instinct 2 has a 45mm dial, 176X176 pixels resolution and Instinct 2S has a 40mm dial, 156X156 pixels resolution. Both feature a transflective, monochrome, two-window display. Instinct 2 smartwatch measures 45x45x14.5mm and weighs 53 grams Instinct 2S measures 40x40x13.3mm and weighs 43 grams. Both gets 32MB of internal storage.

Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S solar edition watches have unlimited battery life, provided the smartwatch is used under sunlight for at least 3 hours everyday, while the vanilla edition watches offer up to four weeks of battery life on a single charge in the smartwatch mode. In GPS mode, both smartwatches are said to last for up to two days.

The features included in Gramin smartwatches are blood oxygen saturation sensor, stress tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker, respiratory tracker and others like thermometer, GPS, barometric altimeter accelerometer, compass like in a regular watch.

Instinct 2 can be connected to both Android and iOS devices using Bluetooth. It provides playback features, 30 sports modes like skiing, running, swimming, biking etc.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition in addition gets modes such as stealth mode, kill switch, dual format positioning coordinates, night-vision goggle compatibility and Jumpmaster Activity mode. Both Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S get MIL STD 810 certification and offer up to 100m of water resistance.