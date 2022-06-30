Garmin launches world’s first GPS running smartwatch Forerunner 955 with solar charging in India

Garmin has launched the world’s first dedicated GPS running smartwatch with solar charging, the Forerunner 955 Solar, in India.

It has also launched a GPS running smartwatch, Forerunner 255 Series.

The new additions to the Forerunner range are triathlon-ready smartwatches, equipped with a plethora of training features designed for runners and athletes. The Forerunner 955 Solar is the first-ever dedicated GPS running smartwatch with solar charging. It features the Power Glass solar charging lens and gives athletes up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in GPS mode.

The Forerunner 255 Series — the Forerunner 255 S and Forerunner 255 S Music edition — has a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode. All Forerunner GPS running smartwatches come with Garmin’s Body Battery and recovery feature.

Garmin Southeast Asia & India Director Sky Chen said after the announcement: “With Running becoming more and more popular in India, we are extremely proud to announce our newest range Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 Series, a GPS running smartwatch which continues to provide world class technology and features to the athletes in India.”

“The Forerunner series is specially designed for running enthusiasts by the runners and it is developed to optimize their training regimen. We wanted to create a GPS smartwatch that caters to the needs of serious runners and athletes to help them get the best results from their training and we believe the Forerunner 955 Solar and 255 series will help us achieve that goal.”

GARMIN FORERUNNER 955 SOLAR FEATURES

The Forerunner 955 features the Power Glass solar charging, achieving 50% more battery life and offering up to 49 hours of battery life in GPS mode. Its smooth touchscreen interface allows wearers to quickly swipe through stats and other features.

It also comes with multi-band GPS, with the devices helping the runners stay on track in the most challenging environments with multi-band and multi-satellite-system tracking

It also has a training readiness feature that offers details of how ready the body is to benefit from training by taking sleep, recovery time, and additional metrics into account.

The HRV status track heart rate variability during sleep offers a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture. The smartwatch also has a race widget that displays race prep information, including race day-specific performance prediction, weather, and a countdown clock, in a single widget.

The real-time stamina insights monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a run. It also comes with full triathlon support.

GARMIN FORERUNNER PRICES

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Basic is available in Tidal Blue and Slate Grey and cost Rs 37,490, while the Forerunner 255 S Basic will be available in Powder Grey for Rs 37,490. The Forerunner 255 Music edition comes in a Black colour option and will cost Rs 42,990, while the Forerunner 255 S Music edition will cost Rs 42,990.

The Forerunner 955 variant will be available in Black and White and cost Rs 53,490, while the Forerunner 955 Solar will cost Rs 63,990. All the smartwatches will be available on the Garmin Brand Store, Helios, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, and Tata CLiQ.