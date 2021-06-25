Garmin Forerunner 55 with built-in GPS, up to 14-day battery life launched in India at a price of Rs 20,990

The watch comes in three colour variants, a round dial, 5ATM water resistance and long-lasting battery life.

Garmin is bringing the Garmin Forerunner 55 fitness-oriented smartwatch to India. The watch comes in three colour variants, a round dial, 5ATM water resistance and long-lasting battery life. There are several health monitoring functions built in the smartwatch including a SpO2 monitor. The device uses a standard 20mm strap that the users can easily replace.

Garmin Forerunner 55 India price and features

The fitness watch comes at Rs 20,990 and is offered in Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey colours. The smartwatch will be available from Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, and Garmin brand retail stores.

The watch comes with a 1.04-inch round colour display with 208×208 pixels resolution, 5 ATM water resistance. It can record 200 hours of activity data. The device uses sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) protected by chemically strengthened glass. The device has Bluetooth, GPS connectivity and works with both iOS and Android platforms.

Garmin claims the battery lasts for up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in continuous usage mode with GPS on. Typical tasks like setting timers, alarms, stopwatch, sunrise/sunset times are also inbuilt in the device. There is Find My Watch and locate Smartphones connected to its functionalities. Onboard sensors are Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, GLONASS, accelerometer.

About health monitoring, it can track respiration rate, heart rate, stress, fitness age, set relaxation reminder, hydration alarm, sleep monitoring and women’s health. It can count steps, calories burned, distance travelled, and has an auto goals feature. The gym and activity profiles include elliptical training, cardio, HIIT, stairs, Pilates and Yoga. Other physical activities like running, virtual running, cycling, swimming, track/treadmill running, swimming etc are also monitored.

Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with a 20mm silicone strap.