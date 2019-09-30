Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: This watch is your perfect running partner

It has a good battery life of upto 7 days in smartwatch mode; upto 6 hours in GPS mode with music and 24 hours in GPS mode without music.

Health enthusiasts seem to be addicted to music these days. Walk into a gym or take a stroll in the neighbourhood park and you will see people more busy fiddling with their earphones and music devices rather than being engaged in running, cycling or walking. Sensing a market opportunity, Garmin India has introduced its new smartwatch range— Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music. These two are the latest and advanced models under their best-selling Forerunner series. Built on the mantra of “You do the running; FR 245 series will do the thinking”, these lightweight smartwatches are loaded with advanced features such as, incident detection, body battery, race predictor, and are available in new attractive colours.

Specially made for the serious and new-age runners, these GPS-enabled smartwatches enhance the running experience with detailed data, safety and tracking features along with other advanced training options. The Forerunner 245 Music watch can store upto 500 songs for phone-free listening and even syncs one’s favourite music from select streaming services like Spotify and transfers music from a computer to your device. It comes with lightweight, adjustable, quick release bands, and is available in three colours – Black, Lava Red and Aqua, priced at Rs 34,990.

The Forerunner 245 Music watch doesn’t just serve your fitness goals, but also looks after your safety and security. With its built-in incident detection feature, you can now easily share your location with your pre-chosen contacts, in case you need assistance. Location can also be shared if a potential incident such as a fall is detected.

Another new feature is Body Battery which helps optimise the body’s energy. This uses collected data to gauge your energy reserves at any moment, so that you can plan your day accordingly, optimising times for activity and rest. With its improved race predictor feature, a runner can now easily predict the race time and plan training sessions accordingly. It is equipped with advanced features that will help you evaluate the training status and indicate if undertraining or overdoing is taking place. It offers performance monitoring features like VO2 Max, to analyse the amount of oxygen utilised in intense exercise. It further analyses the recovery time post intense activity, aerobic and anaerobic training effect, and training status and load. It comes with advanced running dynamics such as ground contact time and balance, stride length, vertical oscillation and vertical ratio, which work on enhancing overall running sessions.

It has a good battery life of upto 7 days in smartwatch mode; upto 6 hours in GPS mode with music and 24 hours in GPS mode without music.

Rs Estimated street price: Rs 34,990