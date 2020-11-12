  • MORE MARKET STATS

Garmin Connect smartwatches get pregnancy tracking feature; Check details

By:
November 12, 2020 5:22 PM

The solution would also allow women to customise the setting in Garmin Connect to adjust it according to their pregnancy.

All these features would be available in addition to the usual tracking of sleep and activities. (Image: Garmin)

Garmin smartwatch: Tech company Garmin has upgraded the women’s health tracker in its smartwatches! Garmin has introduced a pregnancy tracker to Garmin Connect, the company has announced in a statement. With this feature, it hopes that women would have an easier way of transitioning from tracking their menstrual cycle to monitoring their pregnancy. The company also said that the smartwatch would help pregnant women in tracking their heart rate, stress level, fatigue or faster breathing. Moreover, it will allow women to track the progress of their pregnancy on a weekly basis.

But that’s not all! Women would also be able to get educational content regarding nutrition as well as exercise, the company said.

Moreover, the company has also added the feature to track symptoms specific to pregnancy. It would also allow women to manually enter the data regarding and track the movement of the baby and the levels of blood glucose. Customised reminders can also be set in the watch, be it for hydration or for the exercise routine. It would also give recommendations regarding weight gain to help the mother-to-be track the progress. The watch would also inform the woman of things like gestational age as well as the size of the baby as compared to common fruits and vegetables.

All these features would be available in addition to the usual tracking of sleep and activities.

Women would be able to key in and track the daily details regarding their pregnancy into the smartwatch with the help of the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app. This app would be synced to the user’s Garmin Connect account, the company explained.

The solution would also allow women to customise the setting in Garmin Connect to adjust it according to their pregnancy. This includes pausing the training status, which would be helpful if the user sees her status decreasing due to the increased blood volume and heart rate that comes with the pregnancy, enabling high heart rate alerts for the activities to ensure that the levels remain within the doctor’s recommended range, and adjusting the daily hydration goal.

Setting up the feature is simple. The user would just have to open the User Settings in the Garmin Connect app, and head to Women’s Health. From there, select the Cycle Type and choose Pregnancy. Once this is done, the user would have to simply download the pregnancy-specific app for easy tracking.

