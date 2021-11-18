Garena Free Fire top downloaded game in October, most installed in India: Report

A battle royale game, Free Fire notched 34 million installs last month.

Garena International’s Free Fire beat PUBG Mobile, Ludo King, Subway Surfers, and Roblox to become the most-downloaded smartphone game of October, according to a Sensor Tower report.

A battle royale game, Free Fire notched 34 million installs last month. Of these, 30% downloads were from India, while Brazil accounted for 12%. Free Fire has over a billion downloads on Play Store and is also India’s top grossing game. However, the highest installs on the App Store were for League of Legends: Wild Rift, while Free Fire ended at the bottom.

The biggest Free Fire rival, PUBG Mobile, finished at a distant eighth place among October’s most downloaded games. Candy Challenge 3D, Subway Surfers, Roblox, and Candy Crush Saga also made it to the list. The likes of Cookie Carver, 456, and Candy Challenge 3D rode the popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game to enter the top 10 list of most-downloaded games.

In another report, Sensor Tower said Honor of Kings, a multiplayer online battle arena title, was October’s top-grossing game worldwide. The game grossed revenues of $329 million (approx Rs 2,445 crore), while PUBG Mobile managed $197 million (approx Rs 1,465 crore).

The report said PUBG Mobile secured 51% of its earnings from China, where the game is published as Game for Peace.

India continued to retain its position as market leader for global game downloads in October with 762.6 million installs. India made up 16.8% of the 4.5 billion global mobile game downloads in October.

The US was a distant second with 8.6% of all downloads, while Brazil came in at third with 8.3%.

However, in terms of revenue, the US remains the number one market. A whopping $2.1 billion (approx Rs 15,615 crore) was spent by users in the country on mobile games. This translated into 28.3% of the total money spent on games, the Sensor Tower report said.