Garena free fire: An engaging survival shooter game on mobile

Meet Free Fire, fast emerging as a hugely popular mobile battle royale game.It was the third most downloaded mobile game and the most downloaded battle royale game globally across the Google Play and iOS App Stores combined in the second quarter of 2019, according to App Annie. In sheer numbers, as of May 2019 Free Fire had more than 450 million registered users, and over 50 million peak daily active users. It also continued to be the top ranking game by monthly active users in Latin America in the second quarter, according to App Annie.

Free Fire allows users to enjoy the premium mobile battle royale experience on almost any smartphone, and its quicker gameplay with smaller maps offers an engaging and immersive experience every round. The social and interactive elements of Free Fire, including its unique guild system and story arcs for main characters in the game, ensure players are always enjoying the game with those around them.

With the focus being exclusively on accessibility and ease-of-play, it is the only global battle royale game developed exclusively for mobile gamers that can be enjoyed on almost any smartphone.

The main reason behind the high fledged success of Free Fire in the fastest growing global markets such as Southeast Asia, India, and Latin America, is because its creators kept in mind that it was exclusively for the mobile platform. Garena, the maker of the game, believes that strong focus on mobile is paying off, especially when it comes to emerging markets. The game runs smoothly on almost any mobile device that has 1GB RAM, beating its competitors PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, which require 2 and 3GB, respectively. It’s lightweight too, in comparison to PUBG Mobile and Fortnite as it requires only 1GB storage space as opposed to 1.5GB for PUBG Mobile and 2GB for Fortnite.