Gaming on the OnePlus 9R: As Cool as it Gets

OnePlus 9R 5G comes with top notch hardware

Gaming phones were supposed to be bulky affairs with frames as heavy as their spec sheets and special features (like triggers and blinking lights) that were great for gaming but useless for everyday use. And then OnePlus changed that whole perception with the OnePlus 9R. Released alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G, the OnePlus 9R 5G is the first phone from the OnePlus stable to have a distinct gaming flavour.

The important part, however, is that OnePlus in its typical never settling style has ensured that its gaming phone is every bit a phone as well as a gaming beast. The OnePlus 9R is a device that can not only be used not just to race at insane speeds in the Asphalt series, go toe to toe against online rivals in Call of Duty or even serenely ski through Alto’s Odyssey, but also handle routine tasks like calls, texts, social networks, Web browsing and the like.

Which is why although it is built for casual and hardcore gamers alike, the OnePlus 9R 5G does not strike one as a conventional gaming phone, all edgy, sparkly and geeky. No, it actually looks like a typical OnePlus device, sleek and well crafted with a distinctly premium touch to it. It is a mere 8.4 mm thin and at 189 grammes, is very light for a phone designed for gaming. But within that relatively regular exterior are a number of features that have been placed to optimise your gaming experience. Of course, this being a phone focused on gaming, the OnePlus 9R 5G comes with top notch hardware. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is 12.5 per cent faster than last year’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 865, and can handle pretty much every game you can throw at it with ease. It also comes with UFS 3.1 storage which is faster than even PC based SATA SSDs. Games simply fly on this device, whether it is Call of Duty or Asphalt. There are no lags whatsoever. And they also look fantastic, thanks to the large 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED display that not only has a refresh rate of 120 Hz for buttery smooth scrolling but also comes with a 240 Hz sampling rate and even lets you use up to five fingers simultaneously. How insanely cool is that? Well, almost as cool as the phone itself. Because no matter what you throw at it, the OnePlus 9R 5G literally never loses its cool. It comes with a game-grade multi-layer cooling system which uses a graphite and copper lined vapor chamber. This ensures that the device does not heat up and that performance never dips, no matter what game you are playing. The phone has actually fourteen temperature sensors that keep a track of the temperature of the device, and has enough smarts to ensure that heating up is never an option. Making gaming really immersive on the OnePlus 9R are an X-axis linear motor, which you can customise to produce different vibrations to match the ones happening on the screen – so you could have a bump in the road while driving at top speed feel different from say, an explosion near you. Now those are real gaming feels. And of course, sound is an essential part of the whole gaming experience, which is why the OnePlus 9R 5G comes with superb dual stereo speakers with features like Dolby Atmos. This is as close to being in the game as you can be. Finally, for those who want to really focus only on their gaming, there is a dedicated Pro Gaming Mode which optimises resources and keeps distractions like calls and notifications away, allowing you to focus on the game. Oh and when 5G becomes available, you can be assured of moving your game to the fastest network of them all, because the OnePlus 9R supports 5G! The great thing is that all this gaming muscle blends in perfectly with the phone experience. The OnePlus 9R 5G also comes with great cameras, including a flagship level 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera, as well as a 16 megapixel selfie camera. The interface is OnePlus’ fluid Oyxgen OS, which is refreshingly free of clutter. And this lets you switch between your gaming life and normal phone usage seamlessly and without any compromise on a flagship performance. To make sure things keep running for a while, the OnePlus 9R 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery with an improved dual-cell design and yes, as this is a OnePlus, it comes with support for Warp Charge 65 and a 65W charger in the box. The OnePlus 9R 5G can easily last several hours of gaming and can see out a day of normal use as well. And if you find yourself running out of battery, well, that 65W charger will recharge from zero to hundred in less than forty minutes. There is also a special IC encryption in the cable to keep charging cooler and safer! Which is why gaming on the OnePlus 9R 5G is as good as it gets. This is a phone that delivers a cool gaming experience without ever losing its own cool. Literally.