Gaming laptops: Design, specs and performance is top-notch

As the demands of gamers continue to evolve, so will the opportunities for technology innovation to elevate PC gaming for the community.

India today has one of the biggest e-sports audience in the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region and the growing community of PC gamers in the country has made gaming the fastest growing PC segment. Factors such as a young population, quality of game play, affordability and improved internet bandwidth have contributed to PC gaming’s rapid growth in the country. As the demands of gamers continue to evolve, so will the opportunities for technology innovation to elevate PC gaming for the community. Gamers are highly engaged, enthusiastic about their technology, and continuously seeking bigger and better experiences. Here’s a round-up of some of the most exciting Intel-powered (9th Generation) gaming laptops that pack the performance and responsiveness that gamers depend for an engaging gaming experience.

Alienware Area-51m (Rs 2,52,290)

Powered by 9th Generation Intel Core i9 desktop processors, the Alienware Area-51m is unlike any gaming machine ever. Sporting Legend design ID, it features a host of firsts for peak performance and power. With great desktop-level processing power, CPU and GPU upgradability, this laptop offers a high-performance gaming experience. It features a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM which makes it great for performance intensive tasks.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR III (Rs 2,49,990)

A design inspired by their collaboration with BMW Designworks Group, the Asus ROG Strix SCAR III is a gaming beast powered by the 9th Generation Intel Core i9-9880H processor. The laptop comes with a 240Hz/3ms panel which enables true high-FPS gameplay. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics paired with 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM and supported by ROG Boost upto 1540MHz enables a stunningly silky gameplay. It runs games like PUBG, Call of Duty and FIFA 19 on the highest FPS setting effortlessly.

HP Pavilion Gaming (Rs 95,991)

The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop powered by the 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor is a thin and powerful laptop for the everyday gamer. It is equipped with a dual fan system for enhanced thermal cooling and a high-resolution display with fast refresh rate that delivers smooth gameplay visuals. With the sleek micro-edge bezel display the user will get a flawless viewing experience. It sports a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics card along with 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Rs 1,59,990)

Acer Predator Helios 300 is a budget gaming laptop powered by the 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor. It’s equipped with 144 Hz display refresh rate and a crisp 1080p display. It comes with 4th gen Aeroblade 3D fan technology which prevents overheating. The laptop easily handles heavy duty games like DOTA2 and Limbo. The budget gaming laptop has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card to go with 16GB, DDR4, SDRAM.

Lenovo Legion Y740 (Rs 1,37,539)

The era of new gaming is here with the Lenovo Legion Y740 powered by the 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor. The 15-inch laptop provides a captivating experience with refresh rates up to 144Hz and brightness levels at 500nits. It delivers a very nice full sized experience with the RGB backlit keyboard equipped with Corsair iCUE lighting effect providing users a colourful gaming experience. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM.