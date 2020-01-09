Gaming in India is a fast-expanding category: Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems HP Inc. India

Vickram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India

Over the years, HP has led innovation in the PC segment. Along with noteworthy innovations to improve the functionality and performance of notebooks and desktops, HP has transformed the form factor and design aesthetics to make PCs appealing to Gen Z and millennials. “Gaming in India is evolving from a hobby to a serious, mainstream and professional domain,” says Vickram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India. “India’s PC gaming market is going through a transformative phase due to rising demand for high performance devices by new-age gamers,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction.

Excerpts:

How is the PC market in India growing and what are the key segments you see as bright spots?

In India, the overall PC market is going through a slow growth rate of low single digit. The enterprise segment is showing good growth while consumer segment is on a recovery path. However, there are some pockets such as premium and gaming that are growing at an exceptional pace. Gaming in India is a fast-expanding category that is evolving from a hobby to a serious, mainstream and professional domain. Consequently, India’s PC gaming market is going through a transformative phase. Millennials and Gen Z s are the major chunk of gamers in India who want to enhance their gaming experience and need powerful devices for the same.

As a leader in the PC market, HP has around one-third market share in both the premium and gaming segments. We have introduced some of the best combination of design, performance and quality in these segments, such as the Spectre Folio, the world’s first convertible built on leather; Spectre x360, epitome of HP’s design and engineering excellence and Omen X 2S, the world’s first dual screen gaming laptop.

What do you think is driving the growth of premium PC adoption in India?

The life and lifestyles of modern consumers are evolving as there is an eventual blending of the boundaries between work and play. At HP, we call this phenomenon as One Life, which is further changing the requirements and expectations of the consumers from technology. They want PCs that not only seamlessly adapt to their computing needs, but also look stylish and fit well with their on-the-go lifestyle at office, home and outdoors. This trend is a key driver of the growth of premium PCs in India.

What are the key differentiators of HP’s premium PCs that have worked for you?

At HP, there is a huge emphasis on design being a critical aspect of product development process. Today, HP is known for refining and infusing its products with aesthetics from fashion, furniture, jewelry, art and more. The award-winning PC designs, spanning product portfolios like Spectre, Pavilion and Envy are a result of hard work and bold decisions. Spectre broke the market monotony of premium PCs by bringing in colours like Copper and Ash Silver. We have established new paradigms by exploring new materials (Leather) and colours (Poseidon Blue, Nightfall Black); and all this design evolution comes with no trade-offs on functionality and performance of the machine.

By focusing on exceptional design and precision engineering, HP gives users the best experience on their PCs to make their lives better. Take the example of the new HP Spectre x360. It has a beautiful gem cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with high-precision aluminum CNC and features 90% screen-to-body ratio.

You have recently launched premium commercial notebook Dragonfly in India. How do you compare Spectre against a device like Dragonfly?

The HP Elite DragonFly and HP Spectre x360 are recent additions to our premium category. The HP Elite DragonFly is an ultralight premium PC, weighing less than 1 kg, designed to push work and life boundaries for mobile business professionals. Combined with HP’s extensive security solutions, this premium business convertible is built to be powerful. The HP Spectre x360 is designed keeping in mind the needs of modern consumers who want stylish, good looking PCs, that can handle their computing needs for work, content creation and consumption.

Do you think gaming PC segment can sustain its growth trajectory. If yes, why?

The gaming market in India has huge potential and is expected to generate revenue of Rs 11,900 crore by financial year 2023, growing at 22% CAGR, according to a report by KPMG. For Indian gamers, gaming is an ‘Always on’ mindset and it has become a mainstream popular culture for people. A new, powerful group of mature gamers with very advanced needs has emerged who are seeking devices to improve their gaming experience.

The upsurge in internet enabled mobile phones has given a tremendous boost to Indian gaming industry as smartphones are acting as a catalyst for the gaming revolution. While smartphones are usually the first gaming device for beginners and casual gamers, they soon start looking for scaling up their gaming experience, as they move towards more serious gaming. They want a bigger screen, better hardware specs & accessories, summing up to a holistic PC gaming experience. More and more consumers are moving to PC gaming for a better and immersive experience, thereby driving the growth of PC gaming market in India.

At HP, our focus has been to democratise gaming in India.