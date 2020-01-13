Games we play! eSports is the new buzzword

The best part about VR technology is three-dimensional environments that provide users a fantasy-like gaming world that can challenge the real world.

By Chandrahas Panigrahi

The gaming industry has been evolving tremendously and in some ways, it has been impacting our day to day life. Each year, we see new technologies developing that aim to provide an immersive experience to the audience. In fact, eSports is the new buzz word in the gaming industry. Ever since the mass uptake of smartphones and PCs have taken place, gaming has been a hot topic. When I look back at 2019, I feel like it was the year that eSports really started cracking into the mainstream with fans, players, companies pouring in time and money to bring competitive gaming to the forefront.

Let’s look at some of the exciting technologies to watch out for in the coming year.

Wearable gaming: Now gaming is also reaching us through the formats of virtual headsets, AR/VR, Myo Gaming, Hand machine interface which can be worn and experienced for an exciting experience with the help of enhanced gaming gadgets.

Virtual Reality: The best part about VR technology is three-dimensional environments that provide users a fantasy-like gaming world that can challenge the real world. Tech developers are still in the process of releasing commercial VR-based gaming consoles and headsets in the market. Once they are out, gamers will surely swag about the kind of inspiration they experience through VR headset displays.

Cloud Gaming: With more reliable and faster internet connections, the technology of cloud computing has begun to gain momentum. In fact, cloud gaming is expected to be a crucial and one of the most exciting innovations in recent years in the gaming industry. Now, people don’t need to depend on their devices to install up-to-date games. They can start playing the newer games with the latest technology by just signing up on cloud technology just like we do for Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., by logging on to the content with a single click.

Facial Recognition: This exciting technology allows systems to essentially create your resemblance in the gaming world, creating a custom avatar that will look exactly like you. The adoption of this is expected to be used more commonly in everyday consumer technology and will no longer just be in the realm of sci-fi.

Wi-Fi 6: Wi-Fi 6 continues to set a new standard and aims to offer additional bandwidth to the gamer along with faster playing experience. It also enables PC and devices with improved wireless connectivity than its predecessor Wi-Fi. This will also significantly aid in avoiding latency in games, voice controls, etc.

Hi-resolution Graphics: Compared to earlier times when graphics were limited up to basic 8-bit in gaming, we’ve come a long way today where extravagant technology gives us the freedom to play with hi-tech tools, path-breaking space and cutting-edge innovations. All of these advancements provide gamer a chance to see and feel real-world characters interacting with reel creatures. The high definition picture quality develops increased playability and makes it feel like you’re right inside the game.

Artificial Intelligence: Human-like intelligence (AI) has been an essential part of gaming since the 1950s. From games to pretend driving cars to narrative-driven experiences with Hollywood-level performances, the spectrum is as large as people’s tastes. Also, examples of AI-based games such as AI-controlled computer chess games, the Google Deep Mind’s AI programme AlphaGo beat, Lee Sedol, IBM Watson, Dark forest, etc., have successfully integrated AI. Wherever the future leads, there’s no doubt that AI will be at the forefront of revolutionising our interaction with technology.

That said, the gaming industry is heading towards a boom, always exploring and pushing the limit. As for me, at this time I prefer taking a backseat and take pleasure in seeing how future games will unfold themselves!

The writer is CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India