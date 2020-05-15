Gamers can’t keep calm! GTA V is completely free to play on Epic Games Store now

Epic Games Store has put the entire premium edition of GTA V for free.

Grand Theft Auto V is completely free to play on the Epic Games Store starting today. Yes, you heard that right! While murmurs about GTA V, Rockstar’s smashing thriller of a game, going free for PC on the Epic Games Store have been going around for some time now, you can’t actually believe these things unless you can, well, experience these things for real. You can do that now, all the way through May 21. And it’s safe to say that gamers around the world have been going crazy about it — for obvious reasons.

The Epic Games Store witnessed a near eight-hour-long outage last night, because well, gamers had been lining up to download GTA V. Note that Epic Games did not actually announce that it’s making GTA V free to play, so chances are many gamers reaching out to its website, were doing it basis of word of mouth, which in itself goes on to show how popular the game — which was originally released in 2015 — is, even after all this time. The Epic Games Store appears to be back online now, which means, you’re basically free to claim your free copy of GTA V on it through May 21. As is usually the case with such limited edition promotional schemes, you can’t play the game after May 21, even if you’ve installed it on your PC.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

What’s fascinating is that the Epic Games Store has put the entire premium edition of GTA V for free download and not some bits and pieces. The premium edition of GTA V, that’s whopping 90GB in size, includes the complete story, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. You’re also free to play the game’s Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which gives you additional content plus a $1,000,000 bonus that you can redeem in GTA Online.

GTA V needs no introduction. The game has sold so many copies, it put many big budget Hollywood movies to shame. And it’s still going strong. There are many reasons why GTA V has a cult fan following. Not many games are able to find the right balance of story and gameplay. GTA V does that, and it does that with sheer panache. The game lets you live the lives of three very different protagonists and you’ll basically have to play through all the three characters to move ahead in the story, all in classic GTA style. You can switch between the three characters anytime you want. But what really sets GTA V apart from other games is its exhaustive online multiplayer. Rockstar is in fact one of the very few studios out there that continued to add new gameplay to online multiplayer years after launch.

If there’s a slight chance you haven’t played GTA V, or if you simply want to play it all over again, it really can’t get any better than this.